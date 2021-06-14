2021 MLB Mock Draft Version Update 6-14-21

By

The Major League Baseball Draft is July 11-13. Welcome to our first 2021 MLB mock draft, team needs have not been taken into account at this time. Some player descriptions have been filled out, but the others will be completed at a later date.

Pirates, Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt

The conventional wisdom seems to believe that it’s going to one of two Vanderbilt righties being selected first overall in this draft. Whichever one isnt picked first, could easily go second. That’s why they’re the reigning national champions folks. Rocker was the 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player after Vanderbilt captured the 2019 national title.

(There was no CWS last year, due to COVID). Rocker won both his College World Series starts and was named the 2019 Baseball America Freshman of the Year.

The Pirates selected a pitcher in the first round last year too, Quinn Priester of Cary-Grove high school in Cary, IL. (Go here for our exclusive with him). In other words, the Buccos are building up a starting rotation of the future.

2. Rangers, Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

Under head coach Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt has become one of the premier college baseball programs in the nation. The Corbin era has seen 12 first-round picks in the MLB draft, and this year will add at least a couple more to that list. Jack’s father, Al Leiter, pitched 19 seasons in the show. His uncle, Mark Leiter and cousin, Mark Leiter Jr., also were professional baseball pitchers.

3. Tigers, Jud Fabian, OF, Florida

Start the “S-E-C! S-E-C!” chant as the first three picks are all from the Southeastern Conference

4. Red Sox Matt McLain SS, UCLA

First shortstop taken; it’s always a good draft strategy to load up on shortstops- they’re the most athletic and best skilled players on the amateur diamond.

5. Orioles, Jordan Lawlar, SS, Dallas Jesuit HS (TX)

Lawlar is a five-tool player who is probably the top prep prospect in this year’s draft. The first non-collegiate player off the boards, and of course, it’s a shortstop.

6. Diamondbacks Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake HS (CA)

Quickly rising up the boards.

7. Royals, Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow HS (GA)

Versatile prospect that could end up a pitcher, but probably projects best as a position player.

8. Rockies, Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College

There have been concerns about this size, but, really true baseball players come in all shapes and sizes

9. Angels, Khalil Watson SS, Wake Forest HS (NC)

Like we said about shortstops, and it looks like that position will comprise half the top ten. Watson may end up converting to second base though at the next level.

10. Mets, Gunnar Hogland, RHP, Ole Miss

Can hit 97 mph on the gun, and sees 92-94 consistently.

11. Nationals, Colton Cowser, OF, Sam Houston State

We’ve seen this projection in a couple of mocks, and why not as it seems to make perfect sense.

12. Mariners, Adrian Del Castillo, C, Miami

May not play catcher in the show, but he’ll fit in somewhere as he’s a got a massive bat

13. Phillies, Ty Madden, RHP, Texas

Got a great slider and an excellent fastball, which tops out in the high 90s.

Braylon Bishop OF 6’1″ 180 Texarkana HS

14. Giants, Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Has a great arm, which means he’ll remain a catcher at the next level. His bat will get fast track him to the majors

15. Milwaukee Brewers, Jaden Hill, RHP, LSU

Complements a fastball that reaches the upper ’90s with a slider that has a ton of swing-and-miss to it.

16. Marlins, Steven Hajjar, LHP, Michigan

His MLB Draft stock is actually much higher than anyone else in the Big Ten, and his status as a lefty no doubt as something to do with that, as there is always a premium placed on southaw prospects.

Someone who has had to gameplan against him many times, Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb, explained what makes Hajjar so special: “The left-handed part adds a lot to it. The velocity, the consistency, the swing and miss that he gets, it just sets him apart from a lot of pitchers.

“He has a legitimate out pitch, with his slider, he’s got command in the zone with all his pitches; he throws it with a downward angle and just really competes.” Go here for much much more on Hajjar.

17. Reds, Mason Pelio, RHP, 215 Boston College

Major major run on arms here in this 2021 MLB mock draft. It is a very very deep draft for pitching.

18. St. Louis Cardinals, James Wood, OF, IMG Academy (FL)

Big frame and great bat speed from the left slide of the plate makes him a top prospect

19. Blue Jays, Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas State

A safe bet to ulimately succeed as a mid-rotation guy

20. Yankees, Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami (OH)

Has three tremendous pitches already with his slider, fastball and changeup. He brings an 80 grade on the first two listed to the table.

21. Cubs, Harry Ford, C, North Cobb HS (GA)

Another projection we keep on seeing all the time, across numerous mocks- it does make sense for the North-Siders. As Jed Hoyer truly starts his rebuild, with Theo Epstein now gone, the Cubs have to really think value here. Sadly, the Ricketts family seems to show no interest now in spending on new players, so the club will really have to build through the draft.

Ford has great athleticism for a backstop, and it’s possible he shifts to center field in the show.

22. White Sox, Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy (FL)

The club with the perhaps the most explosive offense in the American League, if not the majors overall, they’ll go best pitcher available, most likely. Rick Hahn has shown a tendencey to draft power pitchers from the college level lately, but we’re slotting in a prep pitcher this time around.

Most mocks have the Sox selecting the highest rated righty that will be available at this slot.

23. Indians, Benny Montgomery, OF, Red Land HS (PA)

24. Braves, Patrick Wicklander, LHP, Arkansas

25. Athletics, Richard Fitts, RHP, Auburn

26. Twins, Davis Sharpe RHP, Clemson

27. Padres Tyree Reed, OF, American Canyon HS (CA)

28. Rays, Izaac Pacheco, 3B, Friendswood HS (TX)

29. Dodgers, Lonnie White Jr., OF, Malvern Prep HS (PA)

The 2021 MLB mock draft ends with no Astros pick, because Houston’s choice is forfeited, due to their scandalous sign stealing.

Other Prospects to Watch: Andrew Hoffman, RHP, Illinois

The winner of the most outstanding pitcher award, from Illinois fall ball season, entered the campaign as the No. 5 incoming draft prospect in the Big Ten, according to Baseball America. His coach, Dan Hartleb, described what makes

“Being a starter, I think he has that potential, and if he can’t make it to the big leagues or move up as a starter, I think there’s potential that he can make it as a long reliever as well. He competes like no other, he’s got extreme confidence in himself, in a very good way.

“He’ll throw you any pitch at any time in any count. He’ll double up on pitches at times.

“And he’s a guy who’s gotten better each year.” Go here for much more on Hoffman. Also, keep an eye in the 2021 MLB mock draft on Robby Martin OF, Florida State, Ethan Wilson, OF, South Alabama. We’ll add more as we go on.

