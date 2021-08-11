Nathan Lavender Discusses Transition from Illini to New York Mets

By

If University of Illinois sophomore LHP Nathan Lavender has a lot of blue and orange colored objects in his possession, that’s good and convenient! Because he’ll be able to use them where he’s going, as a new member of the New York Mets organization.

Selected in round 14, No. 412 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft Lavender has reported to the Port St. Lucie Mets. Nate Lavender was one of two Illinois Fighting Illini selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, both pitchers, as Andrew Hoffman went in the 12th round to the NL East division rival Atlanta Braves.

According to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, Lavender’s deal with the Mets was worth $125,000. Nathan Lavender was golfing at the third hole at El Paso Golf Club when he received the life-changing phone call.

“I was there with mom and dad and my little brother when I got the call,” said Nathan Lavender. “It was pretty cool to be with them. It’s really exciting,” he continued. “There are a lot of unknowns, but I’m the type of person who likes to live in the moment and take everything in. I’ll take it one step at a time instead of trying to focus on the future and what that holds. I’ll throw somewhere toward the end of the year.”

After missing the COVID shortened 2020 season due to injury, Lavender finished 2021 with a 7-2 record and a 4.11 ERA over 57.0 innings pitched. He was the #2 starter in the Illini rotation, featuring 13 times with nine starts and four relief appearances. He began the year in the bullpen before transitioning into a starter.

He also led the Big Ten in strikeout to walk ratio with 79 K to 15 BB (5.27) and tied for the league lead in wins.

Over the course of his three year Illini career, Lavender threw 85.2 innings with a record of 8-4 with a 4.10 ERA in 30 appearances with 13 starts.

Asked about who is favorite all-time pitcher is, Nathan Lavender kicked it old school, referencing a legend that retired long before he was born.

“Sandy Koufax, even out of all the modern guys,” he said, referencing the man whose 1965 perfect game is considered by many to be the finest game ever pitched. “He was phenomenal in what he did. I love everything about the guy.” As Nathan Lavender transitions to the Mets, he’s hyped for the chance to work on his movement, something the organization focuses on. “The pitching portion of the organization is a very movement-focused program,” Lavender said. “And that is what I really worked on at the University of Illinois, basically honing in on those movements. So I think it will play off really well as I transition into professional baseball.

“I had a couple days down time. Then they called and I flew down to Port St. Lucie. I’m down here now. The plan is to be down here for a few weeks and get acclimated to everything, the ins and outs.”

