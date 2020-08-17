Montreal Expos: the Unfiltered and Brutally Honest History

By

The Montreal Expos, Sacre Bleu! Yes Les Expos, what other franchise, in Major League Baseball history, had a weirder existence. They existed from 1969-2004, and only had one division title, in a strike shortened season.

The postseason has only been cancelled once in our lifetimes, during the labor crisis of 1994, and yes, it was the Montreal Expos who held the best record in baseball when that season ended abruptly. Playing in a bizarre home stadium that opened extremely late, came in way over budget and never even fully functioned, their bizarre headquarters was a perfect reflection of their strange existence.

Known as “the big owe” because it took multiple decades to finally get paid off, Le Estadie Olympique is a place that you just have to see in real life in order to truly behold its “uniqueness.” It is unlike any ballpark you have ever seen, and ever will see in your lifetime.

The retractable roof never worked and the star players who plied their trade on the harsher than usual astroturf never stayed for the long term. However, the Expos, a team named after a World’s Fair, and almost contracted in 2001, once had the best young outfield in baseball with Larry Walker, Marquis Grissom and Vladimir Guerrero all coalescing at the same time.

Numerous star players came through and donned the Expos red, white and blue including: Tim Raines, Andre Dawson, Pete Rose, Randy Johnson, Delino DeShields, Pedro Martinez, Dennis Martinez, Gary Carter…we could go on and on.

