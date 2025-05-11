Livvy Dunne Could be to MLB What Taylor Swift is to NFL

Paul Skenes, considered the greatest pitching prospect in a generation, made his Major League debut yesterday, and garnered a no decision in a home win over the Chicago Cubs. On hand at PNC Park to watch him was his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, a.k.a. Olivia Dunne a.k.a “Livvy.”

Dunne is a national champion gymnast at LSU and the ultimate queen of all Name, Image and Likeness earnings.

“There’s nothing that tops this.” NCAA national champion gymnast @livvydunne on her boyfriend Paul Skenes’s debut and the reception from Pittsburgh fans ??@mearshannah_ | #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/64hwlscvhF — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) May 11, 2024

Skenes, the #1 overall pick in last year’s draft and College World Series champion from LSU, could really be The Next Big Thing in young Major League starting pitchers.

And if Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes continue their ascension in the sporting world, we’ll have another major power couple, a la Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Livvy Dunne taking in Paul Skenes Major League debut. After his Gatorade bath. And a wacky Pirates win. pic.twitter.com/y5LSiIvxK7 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 12, 2024

Maybe we’ll see Livvy Dunny regularly showing up at ballpark skyboxes like Taylor Swift consistently appears in NFL stadium sky suites.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

