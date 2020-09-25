How To Choose The Right Catcher’s Bags For Your Sports Gears

By

Like other baseball players, the catcher needs a container to help them carry their equipment. But, herein lies the problem of choosing the right catcher’s bag for your sports equipment. Thus, it should be in your best interest to continue reading to know how to end up with the right catcher’s bag for your sports gear.

Determine The Size Of Your Gear

First, you need to know the size of your gear. Remember, catcher’s bags should be able to hold all your gear. In other words, you can’t fit major league baseball equipment in a bag that can only accommodate gear made for a little league player. Thus, you should consider the size of your catcher’s equipment while shopping around for your preferred bag. Note that your bag should contain the following items:

Catcher’s mitt

Catcher’s mask

Chest protectors

Leg guards

Also, the container should also be able to hold other accessories, such as knee savers and throat protectors.

Make Sure There Are Enough Compartments

Would you prefer a catcher’s bag that can hold all the right baseball gear? Perhaps, you might want a container that can hold more than the conventional catcher’s equipment. If you choose the second option, you should consider the number of compartments in the bag.

A catcher’s bag with only one main compartment is, still, usable. But, your items might not be organized, which may lead to damages. However, a bag with multiple compartments allows you to properly organize each item into its corresponding pocket. Also, consider purchasing a baseball catcher’s bag with more compartments than conventional models. These extra pockets may be able to hold other items, such as towels, clothes, and smartphones.

Ensure Quality

After checking the compartments in your bag, you need to check the quality of the container. The last thing you’d want is for your gear to fall off the container because of the bag’s poor quality.

Consider the following factors when looking at the quality of your chosen catcher’s bag:

Zipper : The zipper shouldn’t jam frequently or not at all.

Insulation : The bag’s fabric should keep all your equipment nice and dry, especially if you accidentally leave the container out in the rain.

Durability : Your chosen bag should hold all of your equipment’s entire weight without putting additional risks of ripping or ruining the material.



Keep in mind that even though high-quality bags might be an expensive, these investments may last for years as long as you practice proper care and maintenance.

Make Sure The Bag Has Wheels

Catcher’s equipment can be heavy, putting additional strain on your shoulders if your bag doesn’t have wheels. Hence, consider thinking about purchasing a bag with wheels for that extra convenience in carrying your gear. But, many catcher’s bags with wheels tend to be more expensive than their non-wheeled counterparts. Thus, your final choice might depend on how much money you want to spend for additional convenience.



However, consider paying for the extra costs in purchasing a wheeled bag to reduce or prevent arm strain. Many baseball players may experience unwanted discomfort in their arms before the start of matches because they lug heavy equipment with their arms and shoulders. As a result, the players’ performance may drop, causing the team to reduce their winning chances.



Conversely, you don’t need to put too much pressure on your arms if you opt for a wheeled catcher’s bag. Hence, you can be at peak performance when game time starts.

Never Skimp On Your Catcher’s Bag

Remember, you can always buy a cheap bag for your catcher’s equipment. But, always keep in mind that cheap doesn’t always equate to high-quality. However, spending too much money on the bag might make you regret that decision as you may not have enough funds to purchase other essential sports gear. For instance, you ‘broke the bank’ by purchasing a premium bag, but you don’t have enough cash to buy a replacement baseball glove.

Don’t forget about your priorities even if the catcher’s bag you want to purchase has all the amenities and features you want. Nonetheless, don’t skimp on your budget for a catcher’s bag. Otherwise, you might end up spending more money buying another container since that cheap bag you bought broke quickly.



Conclusion

Consider the five essential factors mentioned in this article when looking for the right catcher’s bag. Always keep in mind that quality and convenience should always trump above any other factor. However, you should also consider your budget as you don’t want to blow your entire spending allowance in purchasing this piece of baseball gear.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines