By

For Northwestern Offensive Line Coach Kurt Anderson, tomorrow’s Wildcats Classic is extra special on a couple different levels. Obviously, it’s a Big Ten West division game, being staged in the very novel and picturesque backdrop that is Wrigley Field, and that’s huge in and of itself.

However, Anderson has connections to the facility through both the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, and he discussed both today during a media opportunity to preview the field layout.

Wildcats Classic FYIs

Northwestern vs Purdue, 11AM, BTN, WGN-Radio

Preview podcast Game preview and prediction here Photo preview of field layout

Anderson took his wife Jennifer to a Cubs game on their very first date.

“Every year we come back, for our anniversary, if there’s one that’s near or on the date,” he said to a small group of assembled reporters on Friday.

2016, when the team won the World Series, is of course his favorite memory as a Cubs fan.

This is the grandfather of Northwestern OL Coach Kurt Anderson, his name was Bob Nowaskey, and he played for the Chicago Bears 1940-42.

"GRABOWSKI!" like Bronko Nagurski, he didn't get no bye weeks! @fan_cornell @Frustrated_Fan @Darth_Stout https://t.co/9TtiEeZ4PI — Fully Vaxxed Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) November 20, 2021

“Waited my whole life for that, I was running in and out of game-planning, and stuff like that, to check out the TV in my office,” Anderson said.

“Catching the end of the games, at night with my wife and kids, it was pretty special to see their excitement for our Cubbies to win it.”

Now getting to that Bears connection, his grandfather, Bob Nowaskey, played for the Bears from 1940-42. Wrigley was their home at the time.

“He played back in the days of leather helmets, no facemasks, under Papa Bear Halas,” Anderson continued.

“He played both ways, iron man football…so to have a chance to play here is really special and it’s something I will never forget.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.