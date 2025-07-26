Seth Lugo the Best Option Among Cubs Starting Pitcher Targets

As the MLB trade deadline approaches on Thursday, the Chicago Cubs have the 4th best record in all of baseball. However, their pitching really needs some help. Seth Lugo, who they are rumored to be chasing, could be the answer. But first, let’s run it back to how we got to this place.

The North-Siders lost their ace, Justin Steele, at the beginning of the season due to injury (UCL tear).

He won’t be back until May or June of 2026.

And while manager Craig Counsell was able to figure out a nice five man rotation that works, for most of this season, the calf injury to Jameson Taillon hit them hard.

We won’t (as Rihanna would say) “let the Jameson sink in” again until mid-to-late August.

So who slots in now? First let’s look at what they still have. Matthew Boyd has been transcendent, as the new staff ace this season.

While last night was a disastrous aberration, Shota Imanaga has been as good as advertised, and then some, for nearly all this campaign.

The Japanese star-in-the-making is having a splendid sophomore season in Major League Baseball.

Colin Rea and Cade Horton, while not spectacular, have been consistent and reliable this term. You could say they’ve both been better than Taillon (he’s very susceptible to serving up gopher balls at times).

If the Cubs can’t acquire a new fifth starter, then it’ll likely be spot starts here and there for Drew Pomeranz or Chris Flexen.

Ben Brown is donezo. He was atrocious this term, and belongs at AAA Iowa.

But if the Cubs do trade for a fifth starter, who might it be?

Three potential options are listed out at RG.org, the Kansas City Royals’ Seth Lugo, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Mitch Keller and the Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara.

As a denizen of Cub Nation, an individual who bleeds Cubbie Blue (although I never use the word “Cubbie,” ever. Only tourist Cub “fans” say that) and someone who has been known to get wasted away again in Wrigleyville, I would say no, God no! on Alcantara.

Keller? Sure, but at what cost? It’s a nice idea but I don’t see it happening. Seth Lugo is the best option, even if he’s a rental. As RG points out:

“Lugo has a $15 million player option next season. He may end up being a rental for the Cubbies, but the right-hander is worth a look.”

Agreed.

The Cubs currently have the best run differential in all of baseball, a distinction they’ve held for most of the season so far. They survived the May fadeaway, the June swoon and the July goodbye to retain their status as pennant contenders.

The only reason they’ve fallen out of first place is the Milwaukee Brewers, who have just been on the heater of all heaters lately.

With the right addition to the pitching staff at the deadline, this Cubs team can still win 100 games.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

