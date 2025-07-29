Just minutes ago, the Chicago Cubs announced the passing of Ryne Sandberg, at the age of 65.

“Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise,” said Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts on behalf of his family and the Chicago Cubs organization.

“His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career. He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father, and grandfather.”

We now re-publish this interview feature from 2008 when he returned to Wrigley Field in 2008, as manager of the Cubs single A affiliate, the Peoria Chiefs.

Ryne Sandberg is an iconic figure for a whole generation of Chicago Cubs fans.

The 2005 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee is considered to be the greatest second baseman in history. Ryno’s .989 career fielding percentage is the highest in history among ALL second basemen.

???? ??, ???? In the famous “Sandberg Game” at Wrigley Field, Ryne Sandberg hit a home run in the 9th to tie the game at 9, then hit another in the 10th, knotting the game at 11. The Cubs would go on to win 12-11.

His #23 is just the fourth number ever retired by the Cubs organization. He retired in 1997, after spending nearly his entire career as a Cub. Highlights of his Major League service include:

-Ten All-Star Appearances

-Nine Gold Gloves

-Seven Silver sluggers.

-1984 NL MVP award

Sandberg will join Cubs players Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins, Ron Santo and Billy Williams with statues at Wrigley today. Iconic announcer Harry Caray also has a statue, which is located outside the stadium by the center field bleachers.

We now flashback to his media-opp that day

On using his own experiences as a minor leaguer to relate to his current players



RS: I try and relate to that a little bit, I try and think back about what it was like when I was in A ball and anything I can share, any messages I can give back to these players that would help with that. I talk to them everyday so there is a lot of time to share my experiences on the bench. I consider that because at one time I was in their shoes.

I was a guy who hit .268 or .262 at A ball and made 30 errors at shortstop, so I can relate and have no problem looking back. It’s a great opportunity for them to enjoy not only right now what they’re doing, but also hopefully move up the ladder enjoy this for a lot of years and someday be a major leaguer.

On all the fans that swoon around him at every minor league game

RS: I sign autos for about 20-30 minutes every single day whether we’re at home or on the road. Since its Opening Day last year the routine hasn’t stopped. I hear all the stories about grandparents and great-grandparents.

Everyone’s a fan of mine and the Cubs so I see all the pictures of me posing with these kids when they were three or four years old and now they’re in the 20s and 30s standing there in line for autographs.

It takes me back looking at the old stuff, seeing what these people collected and bring out of the closet. Some days I’m amazed, other days it’s the same stories repeated, it’s all good stuff.

