Kyle Tucker is the Catalyst to Cubs League Leading Offense

All season long, the Chicago Cubs have been either first or second in MLB in runs scored. Through these first two-months-and-change of the season, the Cubs have pretty much had the best offense in all of baseball. Free agent signing Kyle Tucker has been the sparkplug to the engine of that league leading offense.

Tucker, 28, is on track to make his fourth All-Star team, and perhaps get another silver slugger and/or gold glove award.

Kyle Tucker leads an offense that leads the way to victory, as the Cubs have the best record in the National League (39-23, .629 winning percentage). They’ll now visit the Detroit Tigers (41-23, .641 win percentage), the only team with a better record than them, for a three game set.

The Tigers generally have the third most favorable World Series winner odds right now, typically priced around +950. The Cubs currently receive the sixth best World Series champion odds, often backed at +1300.

The Cubs and Tigers have met in the World Series on four previous occasions (1907, 1908, 1935 and 1945).

The Cubs won the first Fall Classic meeting while Detroit took the other three. If the Cubs are to get back there than Tucker, a three time All-MLB Second Team honoree, will play a huge part in leading the way.

Tucker currently leads the Cubs in OPS with a very impressive .917, and that has been integral to the team’s hot start this season. His current slash line is .283/.395/.522 and he’s achieved something so statistically significant, it’s actually also historical:

Kyle Tucker is the only player in the live-ball era (since 1920) to record at least 60 hits, 40 walks, 25 extra-base hits and 15 steals in under 60 games with a single team.

Tucker did so in his first 57 games with the @Cubs. pic.twitter.com/LfFipfH2qU — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 3, 2025

Pretty amazing work by the Tampa, FL native and 2023 AL RBI leader. This season, Kyle Tucker is seeing two of his teammates contend for the NL RBI crown, centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki.

A big reason for that is Tucker’s presence at the top of the order, setting the table for the Cubs explosive lineup.

It’s pretty obvious what the number one priority for the Cubs front office should be this season- extend Kyle Tucker!

Chicago Cubs Best Outfield in Baseball Series

LF Ian Happ CF Pete Crow-Armstrong RF Kyle Tucker

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

