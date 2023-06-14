Three days after we conducted this exclusive interview with Pittsburgh Pirates super-prospect Quinn Priester, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at the San Francisco Giants.

Hendricks, 33, was making his fourth start of the season, as a strained right shoulder delayed his 2023 season debut until mid-May.

He may be recovering from injury, and middle-aged, but it’s very clear that Hendricks, the only Cubs player remaining on the roster from the 2016 World Series title team, has still got it.

And he’s an inspiration to fellow RHP Quinn Priester, the Pittsburgh Pirates farm hand and the club’s first round draft choice in 2019.

The #18 overall selection in the Major League Baseball Draft that year, Priester grew up in Glendale Heights, a suburb of Chicago, where he developed an affinity for the Cubs.

And as we discussed in our exclusive with him in 2020, Priester looks up to Kyle Hendricks, for what he’s able to do with what he has.

6? strikeouts in 6? scoreless innings. After a dominant outing, No. 4 @Pirates prospect Quinn Priester now has a 2.27 ERA in his past six starts for the @indyindians: pic.twitter.com/6q5omoVTQ0 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 3, 2023

The Professor’s professionalism is an inspiration to Priester, who is currently with the AAA Indianapolis Indians, and nearing his MLB debut.

Hendricks, who claimed the ERA title (2.13) and finished third in Cy Young award voting during the Cubs World Series season of 2016 is certainly a good role model for a young pitcher to look up to.

And Priester recently got to see The Professor work on his craft, while he was making a rehabilitation start from his shoulder injury in AAA.

“He did pitch six shutout innings against us while he was rehabbing,” Priester said in an exclusive last week.

“So it was really cool to see him throw from the (opposing) dugout, just see to how he works with his routine. I’m happy he’s healthy and it’s definitely great that he’s back and doing those things because he was an idol on that 2016 team.

And obviously still playing for the Cubs (today) is pretty special.”

Priester throws a lot harder than Hendricks, as his four seam fastball tops out at about 92 to 94 mph.

It was hitting as high as 97 when he was drafted out of Cary-Grove high school in ’19.

Kyle Hendricks doesn’t even reach into the 90s with his velocity, but he certainly has one of the best change-ups in Major League Baseball, especially among starters.

Priester has a solid repertoire of four pitches, but if he develops his off-speed pitch further, he’ll have five.

“Definitely happy with where my stuff is at, my stuff is great and I’ve learned to trust it,” he continued.

“One thing I’ve continued to work on is the change-up and trying to understand how to take some velo off that and learn how to command that in the zone.

“So I think that is the main focus right now- the fast balls and breaking balls feel great. But the change up right now, I think, could be a lot better.

“If I could add that as a fifth weapon back into the arsenal- I’ve had some really good days, and I’m doing that with four.”

“So ultimately that’s what is lacking the most but everything else is playing up well.

Rated the best right handed pitching prospect in the NL Central division, the future is very bright for Priester and he knows it.

“I don’t want to stress about it too much,” he concluded. “I just want to keep competing my ass off and throwing what I have that day.”

Past Quinn Priester Exclusives

On the MLB Draft, Prep Career Etc. On His First Year in MILB On Nearing His MLB Debut

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories