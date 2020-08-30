Cubs Trade for Jose Martinez, Colorful Cubs Twitter Reactions

By

With the Chicago Cubs acquiring a new designated hitter today (technically referred to as an infielder/outfielder in Jose Martinez, Cubs Twitter came alive with varying opinions on the new pickup.

The Tampa Bay Rays received a player to be named or cash consideration as well as a player to be named or cash consideration (whatever floats their boat I guess) in exchange for Martinez. To make room on the roster, catcher Josh Phegley was DFAed; which is nice because Phegley added absolutely nothing to the Cubs roster, at all.

Jose Martinez, 32, is a career .294 hitter with 43 home runs and 182 RBI in 422 major league games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-19) and Rays (2020). The sixth year veteran has a .361 on-base percentage and a .455 slugging percentage, equaling a .815 OPS. In 24 games with the Rays this year, batting .239 (16-for-67) with two home runs and 10 RBI.

He was deemed surplus to requirements in Tampa, where they’re looking to give more at bats to Randy Arozarena, whom they acquired with Martinez in a trade this offseason.

The Rays have the best record in the American League while the Cubs have one of the worst team batting averages in baseball. This should definitely work out for Jose Martinez.

Will this make a difference? Well, technically, it is exactly what the Cubs need- a right handed batter who absolutely crushes left-handed pitching. But on the eve of the trade deadline is this really something to get very excited about? No, not at all.

However, it can’t really hurt, and with that said, let’s take a look at some of the reactions on Cubs Twitter to the Jose Martinez deal.

True:

Jose Martinez is 32 years old, has a career WAR of 3.0, has been a below average hitter the last two seasons and can’t play in the field, but I guess it’s fine if he’s getting at bats that would have otherwise gone to some of the bottom feeders on the #Cubs roster. — Amos Pearson’s Moose Farm (@Frustrated_Fan) August 30, 2020

In the words of Nelson Muntz, “well, as long as he’s hurt” (re: Cardinals fans)

This one hurts…Jose Martinez is now a Cub https://t.co/gJdqsL2ykB — The Cardinal Way (@STL_Cards_nut) August 30, 2020

Now for a direct Simpsons reference that perfectly epitomizes this deal:

If you want to break it down a bit more:

Although Jose Martinez's 95 wRC+ v LHP this year is underwhelming, check out his other numbers v. L 30.4% line drive rate

47.8% hard hit rate

.318 BABIP (career .361 BABIP) History tells us he should be better against lefties (career 153 wRC+), but so do the underlying numbers. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) August 30, 2020

Jose Martinez's statcast numbers the last four years. There's good reason why a lot of people wanted to see him get a full-time gig a year and a half ago, but that player seems to be gone. pic.twitter.com/OivXt8Nlbv — Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot) August 30, 2020

Good bottom line way to look at it:

Yeah acting like jose martinez is a permanent solution to a team that has 0 depth is a terrible idea they need 2 more hitters tbh https://t.co/qhjzp9foQN — dwest – I Stand With Bubba (@dwest9cubs) August 30, 2020

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines