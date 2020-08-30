Cubs Trade for Jose Martinez, Colorful Cubs Twitter Reactions

August 30, 2020 By Leave a Comment
With the Chicago Cubs acquiring a new designated hitter today (technically referred to as an infielder/outfielder in Jose Martinez, Cubs Twitter came alive with varying opinions on the new pickup. 

The Tampa Bay Rays received a player to be named or cash consideration as well as a player to be named or cash consideration (whatever floats their boat I guess) in exchange for Martinez. To make room on the roster, catcher Josh Phegley was DFAed; which is nice because Phegley added absolutely nothing to the Cubs roster, at all. 

Jose Martinez, 32, is a career .294 hitter with 43 home runs and 182 RBI in 422 major league games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-19) and Rays (2020).  The sixth year veteran has a .361 on-base percentage and a .455 slugging percentage, equaling a .815 OPS.  In 24 games with the Rays this year, batting .239 (16-for-67) with two home runs and 10 RBI.

He was deemed surplus to requirements in Tampa, where they’re looking to give more at bats to Randy Arozarena, whom they acquired with Martinez in a trade this offseason.

The Rays have the best record in the American League while the Cubs have one of the worst team batting averages in baseball. This should definitely work out for Jose Martinez.

Will this make a difference? Well, technically, it is exactly what the Cubs need- a right handed batter who absolutely crushes left-handed pitching. But on the eve of the trade deadline is this really something to get very excited about? No, not at all.

However, it can’t really hurt, and with that said, let’s take a look at some of the reactions on Cubs Twitter to the Jose Martinez deal.

True:

In the words of Nelson Muntz, “well, as long as he’s hurt” (re: Cardinals fans)

Now for a direct Simpsons reference that perfectly epitomizes this deal:

If you want to break it down a bit more:

Good bottom line way to look at it:

