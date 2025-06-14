Ian Happ Continues Defensive Dominance in LF for Cubs

Ian Happ won his third straight Gold Glove award this offseason, becoming the first Chicago Cubs outfielder to ever accomplish the feat. From 2022 (Happ’s lone All-Star season) to 2024, the dominant defender led all left fielders with 31 outfield assists. He also ranked second in MLB with 23 defensive runs saved over that three year span. Known for his elite level work ethic, it’s clear that all those hours in the training facility, weight room and the sprint track paid off for him.

Over the 2022-24 seasons Ian Happ also led all left fielders with 445 games played, 3,280.0 innings played and 834 putouts. .

Meanwhile he also committed the fourth-fewest errors (7) over that span. Happ, selected ninth overall by the Cubs in the 2015 MLB Draft and is the fifth Cub to win at least three Golden Gloves, joining the likes of Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Dawson, Greg Maddux and Ryne Sandberg.

Two-and-a-half months into the 2025 season, Happ has kept the elite glovework going, with a .992 fielding percentage and 119 put outs in 123 total chances.

He also a DWAR of 0.3 and Range Factor of 2.66, showcasing his quickness agility. It is quite common for elite Major Leaguers to utilize the sprint track in workouts that focus in improving speed and agility. It’s the perfect place to utilize sleds, medicine balls and mock truck tires for improving strength and conditioning.

And the Cubs roster is filled with workout warriors and gym rats. It’s a major reason why the Cubs are currently in first place in the NL Central, by a good five games, and on pace to win 100 games.

Obviously talent is crucial but in order to win you also need the drive and motivation to go along with it. Fielding is a huge part of the game, but obviously it gets overshadowed by pitching and hitting. Gaudy slugging statistics will always get the most attention, when it comes to numbers in baseball.

While Ian Happ doesn’t have the most eye-popping offensive numbers, he is coming off his first ever multi-homer game a couple days ago.

Happ crushed two home runs in the Cubs 8-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs Best Outfield in Baseball Series

LF Ian Happ CF Pete Crow-Armstrong RF Kyle Tucker

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories