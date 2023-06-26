Cubs Throwback Jerseys: How to Deal, Manage and Store Them

Baseball is definitely a strongly memorabilia focused sport. From baseball uniforms to collectible sports cards to vintage merchandise, purchases made one day out of a love for the game can become a valuable item down the line. Throwback jerseys are huge right now. Even reboots of those throwbacks are massive these days.

See any major college baseball program that has a re-invention of a 1980s jersey in their repertoire.

It’s quite common to see re-imaginings of the Houston Astros “Tequila Sunrise” design, or the Chicago White Sox “8-bit video game, horizontally focused theme from that era.

Give the Sox their due, but other Chicago baseball fans love to collect Cubs Throwback Jerseys to wear at home and away games, vintagesportsfashion is really in right now. Whether the jerseys are authentics or replicas, both honor the legendary players of yesteryear.

A lot of these are expensive, especially so within MLB’s prestigious Cooperstown Collection.

Therefore you will need to store, clean, and protect these valuable clothing items. Here are some tips for storing and protecting collectible garments: in pristine condition and the colors don’t fade.

Keep it Clean

We start here because, first and foremost, you need to keep your items clean! Food and beverages can often find their way onto the shirt, and it goes without saying how damaging that can be- especially so for white garments. The Cubs have had a base jersey of blue pin-striped home whites, for what feels like forever, and those can be very difficult to keep clean.

Dirt and grime can get in the fabric fibers too. Not to mention sweat, sand and unfortunately, sometimes even blood can cause damage. In terms of cleaning, always use warm water and a neutral laundry detergent. Avoid dry cleaning at all costs and especially avoid using the dryer at all costs.

Storage and Protection are Key

If all you want to do is collect and save your jersey(s), and thus never wear them, then your main goal will be to keep it in mint condition. Since your Cubs throwback jersey won’t be exposed to the elements at all (rain, snow and sun), it stands a great chance of lasting a lifetime and being passed down to the next generation.

The best way to make sure your vintage Cubs jersey one day realized this status is to store it in an airtight, glass or acrylic display case. This will protect it from mold or dust.

Autographed Throwback Cubs Jerseys

If you were lucky enough to get your Cubs throwback jersey signed by the likes of Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg, Ron Santo, Billy Williams, Andre Dawson, Lee Smith, Rick Sutcliffe or whomever’s name it may be stitched on the the cloth, then you just cannot wear it anymore. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that shirt now belongs to the sports collectible world.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

