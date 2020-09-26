Eamus Catuli: Sounds Very Sexual, but here’s the Actual Meaning

By

Eamus Catuli, the billboard on a Sheffield Avenue rooftop reads, along with the letters AC and then the numbers, well, in 2016, it got completely reset, for the first time ever, to all zeros. It had previously read 0871108.

To read that more clearly, it was 08-71-108, denoting eight years (at that point in time) since the last division title (2008), 71 since the most recent National League pennant (1945) and 108 since the most recent World Series title (108). In 2016, it started all over, and this year, it’s just got an asterisk.

Why?

Well, this is a silly, ridiculous, hilariously abbreviated Major League Baseball season. However, it is still a season, and tonight is potential clinching night for the Cubs, as their magic number is now down to just one.

All die-hard Chicago Cubs fans know exactly what that sign and the corresponding numbers mean. If you’re not a Cubs hard core you could still figure out the symbolism of the numerical characters. This post isn’t for the devotees though; it’s for the entry level observers, the tourists and bandwagoneers.

After all, it’ll soon be playoff time now. The Cubs have two games left with the crosstown White Sox; the Stl. Cardinals two more against the Milwaukee Brewers.

At some point this October, at least 1 drunk skeezy guy in Wrigleyville will tell a woman: "I want to Eamus your Catuli" — Socially Distant Paul M Banks (@PaulMBanks) September 16, 2016

Four games, four opportunities to clinch, and all that is needed is one Cardinals loss or Cubs win. So while the Cubs have already clinched a playoff berth, the next division title should be made official sometime Saturday, but Sunday at the latest.

Once the postseason is here, the baseball dilletantes will be out in full force, and most of them don’t know what Eamus Catuli means, so let’s get the edification on.

Eamus Catuli is a Latin translation for “Let’s go Cubs.” So while it really sounds like something a bit sexual; or even more than a bit sexual, it’s actually a family friendly phrase. The letters “AC” stand for “Anno Catuli,” which again is Latin-based, meaning “In the Year of the Cubs.”

The signs are positioned on the left side of the upper facade of the Lakeview Baseball Club building, 3633 N. Sheffield Avenue.

For more check out the Eamus Catuli Wikipedia page.

