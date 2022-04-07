Cubs Unveil Wrigley Field Statue Row Plan, Ahead of Opening Day

By

Happy Opening Day Eve, to all those who celebrate. As the Chicago Cubs begin their first season post Ricketts fire sale, optimism about their fortunes this season is in short supply. Honestly, if this team of no-names can finish third or higher in the NL Central, well that might be an accomplishment just in itself.

With an idea of the present being kind of bleak and the future, at least for now, not so bright, it’s a great time to look back to the past, at the legends of yesteryear. Also, we’re not kidding about being bearish on the Cubs prospects this season.

As for the new statue plans, they’ll be set up in Gallagher Way, outside the Friendly Confines. It’s the new “Statue Row” (see the artist rendering above), which will be the new home for almost all the Wrigley Field statues, including the Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins, Ron Santo and Billy Williams shrines, but excluding the Harry Caray honorific, which will remain in its current location outside the bleachers.

Which is where it should be. Wrigley Field also has a new flag on the exterior rooftop that honors the first Black coach in A.L. or N.L. history, Buck O’Neil, and his enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Also, here are the new Wrigley Field food offerings for this upcoming season.

At least they have Nashville Hot now, and thus they stay on the cutting edge of culinary trends…from 5 years ago. Which definitely reminds us- the craft and premium beer selection and availability at the ballpark is really very overpriced and just greatly underwhelming.

It’s clear that the Ricketts seem much more focused on the restaurants and bars that they built outside the ballpark, then within it. Finally, you have the list of promotions and entertainment for the first homestand at Wrigley Field this season.

From Cubs Press Release covering the first homestand of the season: Sunday, April 10, Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:20 p.m. CDT

7th inning stretch: Actor and comedian Jim Belushi — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) April 6, 2022

Jim Belushi, seriously? Yes, his much more talented and way funnier brother was taken from us far too soon, but how long are we going to try and do a make up call on that by continuing to prop up his overrated and overexposed brother? Enough already.

