Chicago Cubs New Booze Promotion Conveys Poor Ticket Sales

The popularity and relevance of the Chicago Cubs, in large part, has been able to transcend wins and losses due to the “Margaritaville” atmosphere it and around their ballpark. At least since the late 1980s or thereabouts when front office man John McDonough was able to brilliantly market the ballclub as a summer party destination.

The reputation has stuck through the years, as they are not just baseball, but pro sports’ version of a Jimmy Buffett concert. It’s just as much about the vibes and the party (if not more so) than it is the performers you’re going to see.

And thus the new ticket promotion they announced today, the Summer Night Special ticket offer, is extremely appropriate.

At 23-33, and honestly, probably a worse ballclub than that record truly indicates, there really isn’t much reason to head to Wrigley Field this season (other than a small handful of dudes who can ball), unless you’re using baseball to socialize.

And to make merry and “work the room” you’ll need some social lubricant. Enter the Cubs, and their new promotion which includes one drink complementary with your ticket.

You can get a bourbon drink on “Maker’s Mark Monday,” local craft beer on “Gooseday Tuesday” or a glass of wine on “Terlato Wine Wednesday.”

Just as long as you purchase a ticket to any of the Monday through Wednesday home games from Monday, June 13, through Wednesday, August 24.

Of course, then if you want more, it’s most likely $14 Goose Island, $17 wine and $22 whiskey. Have fun with that! But the only reason they’re offering such things is this: not a real hot market for game tickets during the 2022 regular season at Wrigley Field.

You knew this was going to happen Ricketts, once you sold off the entire contingent of star players for pennies on the dollar in return. Plus Mon-Wed nights are notoriously the toughest times to sell tickets to anything.

That’s the only positive about this season- you can easily get tickets below face value, and day off. Thus you can go to a Chicago Cubs game without directly giving your money to Ricketts.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.