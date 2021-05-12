Cubs Injury/Fitness Updates: Bryant, Baez, Arrieta, Hoerner, Happ

By

It’s the Chicago Cubs at the Cleveland Indians, on a Wednesday, just like one specific game in the annals of baseball history that you might have once heard about. The Cubs have a long list of injury and fitness concerns for this game, but there is some good news, to go along with the bad.

There is a lot to get to, so let’s just dive right in with Javier Baez, who is back in the lineup today at shortsop and hitting fourth. Baez missed the last two games with tightness in his back.

First pitch is at 12:10 central/1:10 eastern. According to BetQL, the Indians are favored, to the tune of (-140). Meanwhile the Sharp Picks tab on their website convey the Cubs priced at (+120). The Indians are the biggest longshot to win the AL Central, backed at a price of +700. Today’s pitching match-up is Zach Davies vs. Sam Hentges as the Tribe goes for the two game sweep.

Kris Bryant remains under the weather (hey, man it’s allergy season and that can be nasty sometimes) while having endured a sleepless night, according to manager David Ross. Cleveland does indeed rock, so it’s easy to understand why Sparkles had issues sleeping. With the off day, Bryant’s return would be Friday at the earliest.

Elsewhere, Nico Hoerner (left forearm strain) is making progress on a possible return to action this weekend. Ian Happ (bruised ribs) probably won’t return until next week. Meanwhile starting pitcher Jake Arrieta could still go on Friday, but we’ll have to see how his bullpen side session throwing goes today.

Yesterday the Cubs today placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 10) with a right hamstring strain.

Left-handed pitcher Brad Wieck was called back up from Triple-A Iowa.

Good morning. We go for the 2-game sweep this afternoon.#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/QdIrozDMSA — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 12, 2021

Wieck, 29, began his second stint with the club this season by throwing a scoreless inning of relief in last evening’s 3-2 loss, which saw the Cubs squander opportunities en masse. They had 11 hits, but could only manage two runs off of it. in

In his other appearance this season, Wieck threw a scoreless inning in releif, against Milwaukee on April 12. He was then sent back down to the minors on April 14.

