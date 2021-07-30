Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees: Trade Analysis, Best Twitter Reactions

By

You knew this day was coming, for a very long time, Chicago Cubs fans. Still it hurts, very much so, to see an era come to an end. Team Captain, first baseman and forever club legend Anthony Rizzo is gone; meaning Bryzzo is no more.

Aside from his vaccine ignorance and the dangerous recklessness that disinformative stance inspires, it’s almost impossible to say anything bad about #44, who represented himself and the organization very well. He was dealt yesterday to the New York Yankees for minor leaguers right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaíno and outfielder Kevin Alcántara.

Let’s take a look at the specific numbers, stats and details for this trade, interspersed with some of the more memorable tweets relating to it.

Vizcaíno is the ninth-ranked prospect in the Yankees farm system according to Major League Baseball’s official site. The Dominican has posted a 4.95 ERA (146 ER/265.1 IP) in 62 career minor league games (53 starts) and a 12-21 record. He has averaged just over one strikeout per inning pitched.

He was named a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2019 with Low A Charleston, and for the season, between Charleston and High A Tampa, he was 6-6 with a 4.37 ERA (56 ER/115.1 IP) with 38 walks, 128 strikeouts and a 1.31 WHIP.

Alcántara is the 12th-ranked prospect in the Yankees farm system according to MLB. He owns a .269 batting average with nine doubles, three triples, two home runs and 22 RBI in 49 career minor league games. Alcántara this year has batted .360 (9-for-25) with a double, a home run and three RBI in eight games for the Florida Complex League Yankees.

Rizzo owns a .career .248 BA with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 92 games with the Cubs. Since joining the Cubs in 2012, Rizzo has amassed 242 home runs, 784 RBI, 276 doubles, a .272 average and a .372 OBP in 1,308 games for Chicago.

He leaves ranked sixth on the club’s all-time home run list, 10th in extra-base hits (538) and 13th in doubles.

A three-time N.L. All-Star, four-time N.L. Gold Glove winner and a N.L. Silver Slugger Award winner, Anthony Rizzo was the recipient of the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award.

He was was acquired by Chicago from San Diego on January 6, 2012, with minor league pitcher Zach Cates for pitcher Andrew Cashner and minor league outfielder Kyung-Min Na.

Rizzo has also finished in the top four in NL MVP voting twice (fourth in 2015 and fourth in 2016) and was a member of the 2016 World Series champion team.

He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2007 Draft out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Rizzo was later traded along with RHP Casey Kelly, OF Reymond Fuentes and INF Eric Patterson to the San Diego Padres for INF Adrián González on December 5, 2010.

Since 2014, Anthony Rizzo ranks second among NL hitters in games played (1,061) and runs batted in (656), third in home runs (204), sixth in on-base percentage (.382), tied for sixth in walks (521), eighth in OPS (.884) and 10th in slugging percentage (.502). Since his first full season in 2011, his .995 fielding percentage is the fifth-best at the position (min. 650 games).

Anthony Rizzo is one of seven Cubs with six-or-more seasons of at least 25 home runs, joining Sammy Sosa (12), Billy Williams (10), Ernie Banks (10), Ron Santo (eight), Aramis Ramirez (seven) and Ryne Sandberg (six).

