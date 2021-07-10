2021 MLB Mock Draft Final Edition 7-10-21

By

The Major League Baseball Draft is July 11-13, being staged in conjunction with the All-Star Game in Colorado. Welcome to our final 2021 MLB mock draft.

Far as we know, we’re the only mom and pop shop, small business style site on the whole world wide web that does a mock draft for all four major sports. Here’s the links to the latest mocks for the NFL, NBA and NHL.

Pirates, Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake HS (CA)

The Pirates selected a pitcher in the first round last year too, Quinn Priester of Cary-Grove high school in Cary, IL. (Go here for our exclusive with him). This time, the Buccos will likely go with the best position player available, and surprise surprise it’s a shortstop.

There is no true bonafide slam dunk easy pick with the #1 overall choice but Mayer quickly rose up the boards right to the top.

2. Rangers, Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

Under head coach Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt has become one of the premier college baseball programs in the nation. The Corbin era has seen 12 first-round picks in the MLB draft, and this year will add at least a couple more to that list. Jack’s father, Al Leiter, pitched 19 seasons in the show. His uncle, Mark Leiter and cousin, Mark Leiter Jr., also were professional baseball pitchers.

3. Tigers, Jackson Jobe, RHP, Heritage Hall HS (Oklahoma)

It’s not a particularly deep draft, at least up at the top, but there is certainly extended depth, in later rounds. Jobe is probably the best overall arm talent in this class, and could have the best individual specific pitch with his slider.

4. Red Sox, Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Has a great arm, which means he’ll remain a catcher at the next level. His bat, probably the best among college players in this class, should fast track him to the majors.

5. Orioles, Jordan Lawlar, SS, Dallas Jesuit HS (TX)

Lawlar is a five-tool player who is probably the top prep prospect in this year’s draft. The first non-collegiate player off the boards, and of course, it’s a shortstop.

6. Diamondbacks, Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow HS (GA)

Versatile prospect that could end up a pitcher, but probably projects best as a position player.

7. Royals, Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt

The conventional wisdom seems to believe that we’re going to see two Vanderbilt righties in the top ten. That’s why they were the reigning national champions, and now national runner-up, folks. Rocker was the 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player after Vanderbilt captured the 2019 national title.

(There was no CWS last year, due to COVID). Rocker won both his College World Series starts and was named the 2019 Baseball America Freshman of the Year.

8. Rockies, Khalil Watson SS, Wake Forest HS (NC)

Like we said about shortstops, it’s always a good draft strategy to load up on them- they’re the most athletic and best skilled players on the amateur diamond.

and it looks like that position will comprise half the top ten. Watson may end up converting to second base though at the next level.

9. Angels, Benny Montgomery, OF, Red Land HS (PA)

May have the most upside, star potential of anyone in this class.

10. Mets, 3B Colson Montgomery, Southridge HS (Indiana)

11. Nationals, Ty Madden, RHP, Texas

Got a great slider and an excellent fastball, which tops out in the high 90s.

12. Mariners, Matt McLain SS, UCLA

13. Phillies, Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College

There have been concerns about this size, but, really true baseball players come in all shapes and sizes

14. Giants, Colton Cowser, OF, Sam Houston State

We’ve seen this projection in a couple of mocks, and why not as it seems to make perfect sense.

15. Milwaukee Brewers, Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami of Ohio

Has three tremendous pitches already with his slider, fastball and changeup. He brings an 80 grade on the first two listed to the table. Major major run on arms here in this 2021 MLB mock draft. It is a very very deep draft for pitching.

16. Marlins, Harry Ford, C, North Cobb HS (GA)

Ford has great athleticism for a backstop, and it’s possible he shifts to center field in the show.

17. Reds, Will Bednar, RHP, Mississippi State

The 2021 College World Series Most Outstanding Player helped MSU capture the 2021 national title, and in the process, his draft stock soared.

18. St. Louis Cardinals, Gunnar Hogland, RHP, Ole Miss

Can hit 97 mph on the gun, and sees 92-94 consistently.

19. Blue Jays, Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas State

A safe bet to ulimately succeed as a mid-rotation guy

20. Yankees, Anthony Solometo, LHP, Bishop Eustace (New Jersey)

21. Cubs, Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge

Yes, there are seriously two guys in this draft named Colson, and another named Colton, believe it or not. As Jed Hoyer truly starts his rebuild, with Theo Epstein now gone, the Cubs have to really think value here. Sadly, the Ricketts family seems to show no interest now in spending on new players, so the club will really have to build through the draft.

Really, the faster Ricketts sells the team the better. He’s a disaster.

22. White Sox, Michael McGreevy, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

The club with the perhaps the most explosive offense in the American League, if not the majors overall, they’ll go best pitcher available, most likely. Rick Hahn has shown a tendencey to draft power pitchers from the college level lately, but we’re slotting in a prep pitcher this time around.

Most mocks have the Sox selecting the highest rated righty that will be available at this slot.

23. Indians, OF, Joshua Baez, Dexter Southland HS (Massachusetts)

24. Braves, Will Taylor, OF, Dutch Fork High (Irmo, S.C.)

25. Athletics, Max Muncy, SS, Thousand Oaks (Calif.) High

26. Twins, 2B Tyler Black, Wright State

27. Padres Tyree Reed, OF, American Canyon HS (CA)

28. Rays, Izaac Pacheco, 3B, Friendswood HS (TX)

29. Dodgers, Steven Hajjar, LHP, Michigan

His MLB Draft stock is actually much higher than anyone else in the Big Ten, and his status as a lefty no doubt as something to do with that, as there is always a premium placed on southaw prospects.

Someone who has had to gameplan against him many times, Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb, explained what makes Hajjar so special: “The left-handed part adds a lot to it. The velocity, the consistency, the swing and miss that he gets, it just sets him apart from a lot of pitchers.

“He has a legitimate out pitch, with his slider, he’s got command in the zone with all his pitches; he throws it with a downward angle and just really competes.” Go here for much much more on Hajjar.

The 2021 MLB mock draft ends with no Astros pick, because Houston’s choice is forfeited, due to their scandalous sign stealing.

Other Prospects to Watch in Later Rounds:

Adrian Del Castillo, C, Miami

May not play catcher in the show, but he’ll fit in somewhere as he’s a got a massive bat

James Wood, OF, IMG Academy (FL)

Big frame and great bat speed from the left slide of the plate makes him a top prospect

Jaden Hill, RHP, LSU

Complements a fastball that reaches the upper ’90s with a slider that has a ton of swing-and-miss to it.

Braylon Bishop OF, Texarkana HS

Davis Sharpe RHP, Clemson

Mason Pelio, RHP, Boston College

Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy (FL)

Patrick Wicklander, LHP, Arkansas

Lonnie White Jr., OF, Malvern Prep HS (PA)

Richard Fitts, RHP, Auburn

Illinois Fighting Illini Prospects to Watch

Andrew Hoffman, RHP, Illinois

The winner of the most outstanding pitcher award, from Illinois fall ball season, entered the campaign as the No. 5 incoming draft prospect in the Big Ten, according to Baseball America. His coach, Dan Hartleb, described what makes

“Being a starter, I think he has that potential, and if he can’t make it to the big leagues or move up as a starter, I think there’s potential that he can make it as a long reliever as well. He competes like no other, he’s got extreme confidence in himself, in a very good way.

“He’ll throw you any pitch at any time in any count. He’ll double up on pitches at times.

“And he’s a guy who’s gotten better each year.” Go here for much more on Hoffman. Also, keep an eye in the 2021 MLB mock draft on Robby Martin OF, Florida State, Ethan Wilson, OF, South Alabama. We’ll add more as we go on.

