Chicago White Sox 2020 Midterm Report Card: B+

When the Chicago White Sox complete their next game, Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, it will be their 30th game of the season, and thus they’ll be halfway through the campaign. Time flies, yes, in even in 2020, doesn’t it?

With an off day coming tomorrow, it’s time for a mid-term examination. At 17-12, and having just seen a seven game win streak come to an end, let’s take a look at where the White Sox currently stand. ESPN’s projection index gives them a 89.8% of making the playoffs.

Current MLB playoff picture NL 1: Dodgers

NL 2: Cubs

NL 3: Braves

NL 4: Padres

NL 5: Marlins

NL 6: Cardinals

NL 7: Rockies

NL 8: Diamondbacks AL 1: Athletics

AL 2: Rays*

AL 3: Twins*

AL 4: Yankees

AL 5: Indians

AL 6: Astros

AL 7: White Sox

AL 8: Blue Jays — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) August 23, 2020

Just in case you’re wondering how the seeding is done this year:

Division leaders: 1-3 seeds in order of record

Division 2nd place: 4-6 seeds in order of record

Remaining 2 best teams: 7-8 seeds — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) August 23, 2020

The White Sox got off to a slow start, but that was probably more a function of their early schedule being the tougher portion of their first half slate. Right now they’re on a hot streak having taken two out of three from the crosstown Cubs, and they’ve socked 28 homers over their last eight. The Sox blasted a dozen in the weekend set at Wrigley Field alone.

You knew in the offseason, given how they performed in the hot stove that this season had the potential to really special.

White Sox Hitting Grade: A

Third in the American in League in run differential and second in runs scored, this team can really knock opposing pitchers around.

Jose Abreu went again today, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats. He leads the team in all major offensive categories, and boasts an OPS over 1.000. Additionally, if you projected his current season to 600 at bats, he’d crush about 57 home runs. He’s currently among the top three in HRs, RBIs and hits in the Major Leagues.

Last year’s batting champion, Tim Anderson, has picked up right where he left off, and he also boasts an above 1.000 OPS to go along with his .350 batting average. Luis Robert is a 5-tool player/star in the making and with a 600 at bat season, he’d project to a home run total somewhere in the 40s. Ditto for Eloy Jimenez, who has an OPS in the 900s.

Then there’s Yoan Moncada, and well, this is a team that can out-bludgeon anybody on just about any given day. They lead all of MLB in batting average, home runs and hits; ’nuff said.

White Sox Pitching Grade B-

Sixth in team ERA, eighth in strikeouts and 11th in WHIP, the Sox staff is essentially just better than middle of the road. There were genuine worries that White Sox pitching might only be mediocre this season, but they’ve been significantly better than merely that.

Dallas Kuechel has been the ace of the staff and he’s tied for second in the Majors in wins. Only two pitchers, in all of baseball, have struck out more batters than Lucas Giolito, and Dylan Cease has been the third reliable and consistent starter in the rotation.

Unfortunately, no one else on the club has registered a quality start this season and there are five hurlers who have tried.

Alex Colome has been a reliable, lock down closer.

Chicago White Sox overall grade: B+

