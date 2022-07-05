By

Fourth of July 2022 will unfortunately always be synonymous with the deadly mass shooting that transpired in the in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, IL. A crazed gun man, perched on a rooftop he accessed by fire escape, opened fire up on the Independence Day parade and celebration.

The latest casualty count is six dead, 41 injured. Hours after the tragedy transpired, Chicago White Sox legend Ozzie Guillen, in his current role as a television analyst, broke down during the pre-game show.

An emotional Ozzie Guillen addressed today’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park ? pic.twitter.com/4JArJ6AN5O — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 4, 2022

He’s completely right.

I just cannot celebrate this country today. On its birthday.

Because this country has horribly misplaced priorities and values guns over people. #highlandpark #GunControlNow #EndGunViolence #NRAIsATerroristOrganization https://t.co/M7abyKygXg — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) July 4, 2022

And pretty much everything that Guillen, synonymous with outspokenness and candor, had to get off his chest was was perfectly said.

“Safety and education are the best things you can give your kids, and I think right now, we’re a little behind.” – Ozzie Guillen.

He also posted the following message on his verified official Twitter account:

Just breaks my heart for the community of Highland park and all of us here In Illinois this hits home. And im just sad. I feel bad for the families. and everyone affected by this. such a beatiful day and now evil strikes again. Hug your loved ones and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/r58TVyylSa — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) July 4, 2022

Ozzie Guillen, who won a World Series title as a Sox manager in 2005 and the American League Rookie of the Year Award as a player in 1985, is spot on here when it comes to having perspective. Play a baseball game? Sure, yes, but remember that it comes a very distant second to the events in Highland Park on America’s birthday.

While baseball enriches many of our lives, and any White Sox contest against their arch-rivals, the Minnesota Twins is huge, it’s all insignificant when you juxtapose it against literal matters of life and death.

When will enough be enough? How many more innocent people need to lose their lives until the leadership of this country finally wakes up and enacts actually substantial gun laws, with real teeth and enforces them?

The people want change! Unfortunately, the gun laws are currently written by the gun lobbyists, because they pull the strings in Washington D.C.

But there is something that you can do……

Want to help those stricken by this tragedy? You can donate to one of the Go Fund Me links set up to benefit the families of the victims.

Want to get active in trying to stop future gun atrocities from transpiring? Join Every Town for Gun Safety and/or Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America.

Also, be sure to see and hear what Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had to say about the topic of gun control just a few weeks ago.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.