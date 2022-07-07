White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Calls for Action on American Gun Laws

By

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is a two-time All-Star who led the American League in saves last season with 38. As great a baseball player as he is, Hendriks is that much better at being a socially conscious human being. Hendriks, who had a T-shirt with the words “Stars & Stripes & Reproductive Rights” hanging in his locker after Monday night’s game, is much more likely to speak out on serious social issues than your average Major League Baseball player.

The fourth of July holiday saw yet another mass shooting, a uniquely American epidemic and shame, as sick, demented gunman killed seven and injured 41 in Highland Park, an affluent suburb of Chicago.

Here is what #WhiteSox closer Liam Hendriks had to say about today’s shooting in Highland Park: pic.twitter.com/oNOJqDeNMb — Slavko Bekovic (@SBekovic) July 4, 2022

In the wake of these tragic events, the White Sox spoke with MLB about the prospect of canceling their home game against the Minnesota Twins on the Independence Day holiday. Instead, the postgame fireworks show was canceled and the a moment of silence was held before first pitch.

In the official White Sox television pregame show, club legend and broadcaster Ozzie Guillen gave a very powerful and passionate response to the day’s dark events.

Liam Hendriks, a 33-year-old Australian national, stated what is clear- changes are needed to our non-existent and barely enforced gun laws.

“Unfortunately, in this day and age, it’s becoming all too commonplace,” he told reporters.

“I think the access to the weaponry that is being kind of used in these things is…Something needs to change. Something needs to be done.

“Too many people are dying and it’s no excuse to say, ‘I’m on this side or that side,'” he continued.

“At some point, things need to get done or else it’s getting to the point where civilization as you know it may be ending just to the fact there’s two drastically different sides. Something needs to change. Something needs to happen, and it needs to happen quick.”

Hendricks wasn’t the only pro athlete to speak out on Monday. Watch this video below, of a MLS star making it very clear, he isn’t going to talk about the game that was just played; as there are just way too many more important things going on:

LA Galaxy soccer player Sacha Kljestan refused to talk about the match his team played against Montreal on Monday, but instead addressed the shooting in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/rtyiDlVoBZ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 5, 2022

That’s exactly where we’re at right now, America. We have a gun violence epidemic, because the gun lobby, gun fetishists and their enablers in the Republican party make our gun laws into a sick, demented joke. A two year old infant lost both parents in Monday’s shooting, and he will now have to be raised by his grandparents.

Want to help out that family? Visit Go Fund Me link.

Want to get active in trying to stop future gun atrocities from transpiring?

Join Every Town for Gun Safety and/or Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America.

