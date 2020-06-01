Ed Howard Could Someday be the Next Tim Anderson

By

It’s rare for the Chicagoland area to have a sure fire first round prospect in the Major League Baseball Draft. It’s exceedingly rare to see it in back to back years. With the MLB Draft coming up in nine days, Ed Howard, out of Mount Carmel High School on the South Side of Chicago, is poised to become the first shortstop selected.

Last year at this time, Quinn Priester, from suburban Cary-Grove, was taken with the 18th overall selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates. For more on Priester go here, as for Ed Howard, well, he has a great role model and friend in the White Sox SS Tim Anderson.

The reigning AL batting champion (a first for the White Sox since Frank Thomas in 1997) lives in the south suburbs (Howard is from Lynewood), and he’s gotten to know the 6-2, 185 high school senior better recently.

“I’ve got a lot closer to him the last few months,” Howard said to the Chicago Sun-Times. “We talked a lot, and we realized how much we have in common.

“I appreciate him staying in touch. He’s a big-league shortstop, and he doesn’t have to reach out to me.”

Howard just needs to add some power to a bat that’s already pretty dangerous. He has the potential to be a 20-20 hitter in the show, and tracks to the Majors in about three to four seasons. Last season, the player nicknamed “Silk,” due to how smooth he is to watch on the diamond, hit .418 with 42 runs, 13 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 33 RBIs.

He’s currently signed to the University of Oklahoma, but it’s almost certain he’ll never play for the Sooners. Some mock drafts have him being selected as high as sixth by the Seattle Mariners, others as low as the very last pick, to the LA. Dodgers at #29.

That article references Baseball America’s scouting report, which is as followes: “He’s a solid runner, but not a burner by any means…shows all the tools you want to see, with good bat speed, some bat-to-ball skill…has plenty of room to add more muscle and impact ability. At present he’s more of a gap-to-gap, line-drive type hitter, but scouts want to see him refine his approach.”

It’s very unlikely that Howard will become the highest overall draft pick out of Mount Carmel high school however. Catcher Erik Pappas was the sixth pick overall by the California Angels in the 1984 draft, and you won’t see Howard going 5th or higher.

Here’s where we have him going in our latest mock draft.

Still, the Daily Southtown did a feature on him, which included the story of how he first learned to play baseball. When he was five, his mom would toss a beach ball at him, and he would swing at it with a whiffle bat.

“That’s how it all started,” Howard said to the suburban outlet. “It was fun. I would always make contact. She threw me a whiffle ball as I got better.”

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

