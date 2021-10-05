Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros ALDS FYIs

By

Here we go Chicago White Sox fans, it’s the most anticipated postseason in a decade and a half. The White Sox, outright division champions for the first time since 2005, will open their 2021 MLB Playoffs campaign by taking on the same franchise that they faced to end that postseason.

That would be the Houston Astros, who they swept in the 2005 World Series, ending an 88 year championship drought. The Asterisks, sorry the Astros, are now in the American League, and the two clubs will open their American League Divisional Series on Thursday in Houston.

Let’s Preview!

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros

American League Division Series FYIs

Game 1: White Sox at Astros, Thursday (MLB Network/FS1), 3:07 CDT

Game 2: White Sox at Astros, Friday (MLB Network/FS1) 1:07 CDT

Game 3: Astros at White Sox, Sunday, Oct. 10 (MLB Network/FS1) 7:07 CDT

Game 4 (if necessary): Astros at White Sox, Monday, Oct. 11 (MLB Network/FS1) TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): White Sox at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 13 (MLB Network/FS1) TBD

Draft Kings has the Sox (93-69) at +130 to win the series opener while the Astros (95-67) are -150.

Win probability projections favor the hosts by a 57.7% to 42.3% margin. On the money line, the Sox, who are 78-80 against the spread, are +115 while the Astros, 76-81 ATS, are -135.

The ‘Stros will throw Lance McCullers Jr. (13-5, 3.15 ERA, 185Ks, 1.22 WHIP) in this one while Sox skipper Tony LaRussa has yet to name his series opening starter.

The answer will come Wednesday, but White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn said it is down to either Lucas Giolito (11-9, 3.53 ERA, 201 K, 1.10 WHIP) or Lance Lynn (11-6, 2.69 ERA, 176 Ks, 1.07 WHIP). We’ll see, but if it were up to me, I’d go with the latter.

I believe the numbers really speak for themselves. For the Pale Hose, this will be the most anticipated postseason in close to two decades, and it’s basically their first playoff appearance in 13 years (last year was kind of a farce; quasi-season, and you know it).

Therefore, expectations are pretty high, and Sox fans are wanting/expecting that the South-siders didn’t come here to play; they came to slay.

Predictions: Game 1: Astros 3-2, Series: White Sox in 5

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.

He co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.