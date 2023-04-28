White Sox 2023 MVP So Far? Beef the Ginger Tabby

Your Chicago White Sox are currently 7-19 right now, on pace to finish 43-119. Yes, you read that right. And this is all during the supposed “competitive window” that we all waited so long to see too. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf clearly doesn’t care, and he’s letting his club just wither and die.

More on all that in another post coming up shortly. For now, let’s beef. By that I mean we need to talk about Beef, who has been the highlight of the White Sox season BY FAR!

Meet Beef — a bold orange tabby found @whitesox‘s ballpark. Beef was…

?Sleeping inside the stadium

??Eating shredded chicken off nachos

? “Super chill”

??Bit a fan

?Taken home by team photographer https://t.co/clAfCLHxyh — Mack Liederman (@mack_liederman) April 25, 2023

Yes, as the proud owner of a ginger tabby myself, I can tell you- orange cats are very social, and they have huge personalities. Why do you think Garfield, Puss ‘n’ Boots and Heathcliff (just to name a few) are all orange tabbies?

You can find my orange tabby on Instagram here. Beef reportedly strolled around Sox Park like he owns the place. Yep, it’s what ginger tabbies too. And in addition to eating some of the fans’ concession items, he also bit at least one fan. LOLOLOL!

Typical.

I was so happy to hear about Beef because again this White Sox team is arguably the worst in baseball. It’s one of the worst Sox teams of all time. Who is irrelevant before May? Well, these guys are when you consider that teams who fall 12 games below .500 just do not make the playoffs.

But Beef is a happy, feel-good story. He’s no longer a stray, on the streets of Chicago (like my ginger tabby, Otis was). He’s got a nice, warm safe home now, all thanks to a team photographer.

As for why the Sox are so bad this season…we’ll write more on that soon. In the meantime, watch and listen to this clip below. It’s not “a fan rant,” don’t let the caption lie to you.

It’s actually a perfectly constructed, cogent persuasive argument that sums it all up nicely.

This White Sox fan went on one of the most legendary sports fan rants you will ever hear (via @ESPN1000) pic.twitter.com/YCgPCJr1Sw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 27, 2023

No lies detected. 10/10, no notes. The White Sox beat writers could take a clue from that guy.

