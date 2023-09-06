Arlington Heights White Sox? Don’t Laugh! This is a Bit Legit

The Chicago White Sox, the team colloquially known as “the Southsiders,” could be on the move to Arlington Heights. Yes, the team whose City Connect jerseys reads “Southside” might be relocating to this northwest suburb with a population of 77,700. Don’t laugh, it’s not as crazy an idea as it sounds.

The other two locations (West Side near the United Center, Soldier Field) the Pale Hose are reportedly considering, according to the report that leaked last week, are less realistic than Arlington Heights.

And we’ll get to those in a bit, but let’s first look at the Arlington Heights idea, and why this actually has legs.

The location would be on the site of the former Arlington Park race track- exactly where the Chicago Bears are considering relocating to as well. With 326 acres, there is plenty of room for both. Consider the case of So-Fi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, in Englewood, California.

It was built on the site of the former Hollywood Park horse racing track. The Bears are looking to become the second NFL team to follow this master plan, because it makes perfect sense in today’s professional sporting landscape.

There is a whole lot that you can do, provided you have the right business minds at the helm, with the added land of a suburban property, which one cannot do when limited in a crowded city location. Mixed use real estate development is now part of the business plan for every ballclub with major ambitions.

When you build restaurants, bars, shopping, a sports book of course, and residences adjacent to your stadium, multiple revenue streams flow. This is how you make big time money in professional sports these days. In fact, this is the only way you can maximize the value of your sports club brand.

The perfect place to do this is on the site of a former horse racing track, as the land is already partitioned off.

Arlington Park already has Metra station right across the street, making this venue much easier to access, via public transportation than the Bears current home of Soldier Field. The Sox are following the Bears lead if they do this.

Why Soldier Field Sucks and is Not an Option

Every decently attended event as Soldier Field consistently conveys to us why the Chicago Bears have to leave Soldier Field, the NFL’s smallest and oldest stadium. You can also clearly see why the venue was eliminated from World Cup 2026 hosting.

The commuter logistics are AWFUL! TERRIBLE! They literally funnel all parking, on all sides of the stadium, through one thoroughfare from the south.

Yes, it has a beautiful setting, on a museum campus on the lakefront. When you’re in your seat you have very aesthetically pleasing views of the Chicago skyline.

However, it’s just way too much of a pain in the ass to get to, by car or public transportation. It is nowhere near an L stop, and the Metra station is a far walk as well.

Plus the zoning restrictions makes it impossible to expand. And they kind of failed, in the last time they renovated/expanded, 20 years ago.

The project was very late, way over budget and resulted in a Klingon meets Parthenon motif, due to the visual of placing a giant spaceship on a Neoclassical colonnade.

West Side/West Loop/United Center

If you’re around the Madhouse on Madison, technically, you’re not southside anymore. Madison St. is the 0 North/South demarcation point street.

And with the UC, plus the new practice facilities for both the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks, where is the room for a new baseball stadium?

How many human beings are going to have to be relocated in order to build a new ballpark? This doesn’t actually seem plausible.

At the end of the day, Arlington Heights is the most realistic and practical of these three potential new destinations, but even that is a stretch, at this point.

Perhaps AH is becoming the new Rosemont in this regard- the suburb that will always be mentioned in the media, intentionally so due to the influence of the ballclub, in order to create bargaining leverage against the city.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

