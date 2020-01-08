Chicago White Sox Pull Even with Cubs on World Series Odds

By

We could be headed towards a major shift in the balance of power in Chicago baseball. The Chicago White Sox unquestionably won the 2019-20 Major League Baseball off-season, filling important needs in free agency and making sure key players stayed put.

Meanwhile the Chicago Cubs diddled their thumbs for the second consecutive offseason, treating their competitive window with utter neglect. How it all plays out on the field remains to be seen of course, but the odds makers have certainly taken heed.

In taking a look at the types of websites that analyze sports betting, like ladbrokes review, we’ve seen a major shift in league championship and World Series odds. The White Sox have now pulled even with the Cubs, after having seen the North-siders begin the winter with much more favorable Fall Classic odds.

The Cubs have seen their odds go longer from 25/1 to 35/1 as they’ve been inactive in the market, crying poor (despite having the 14th highest valuation for a sports franchise, according to Forbes) and blaming their financial woes on stadium additions and renovation.

Meanwhile the White Sox have had a winter that projects, at least on paper, to 12 wins above replacement, and in the process their Series odds slashed from 75/1 to 35/1. Forbes writes that:

“no other team should claim as many across-the-roster improvements,” and that the White Sox “have been arguably the most active team in baseball, and because of all the additions to their roster, they are the team in the best position to take the biggest step forward next season.”

And that article was written before the Sox added former Cubs reliever Steve Cishek to their roster this Hot Stove season. Take a look at this graphic via MLB Network:

Adding two starting pitchers, plus the return of super-prospect Michael Kopech from injury, gives a badly need makeover to the rotation. The Sox have certainly had offense for some time, with their shortstop winning the batting title and their first baseman leading the league in RBIs last season, but starting pitching has been a major issue.

Perhaps not in 2020? Another intriguing addition is catcher Yasmani Grandal, because now manager Rick Renteria will have options as to where he slots James McCann and what kind of lineups he’ll field, given the opposing starting pitcher that day. It’s reasonable to expect the White Sox to surpass the Cubs in wins next season as they also have an advantage of playing all those games against the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers, two of the worst teams in all of baseball.

That said, their road to the World Series could be tougher than the Cubs and that’s reflected in pennant odds.

Although the disparity is minimal, the Cubs still have slightly more favorable league championship odds than the White Sox, being backed a 15/1 versus 17/1.

