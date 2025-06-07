The 2025 MLB season was supposed to be one in which the Toronto Blue Jays would compete for the American League pennant. However, the Blue Jays are currently in third place in the AL East Division behind the Yankees and the Devil Rays. Considering their recent string of injuries, the Blue Jays, for all things considered, could easily be far worse off.

Entering the 2025 season, many experts, sportsbooks, and the best betting sites in Canada and the US had tremendous futures odds for the Blue Jays to win the AL East. Heading into the season, the Blue Jays signed Vlad Guerrero JR. to a monster deal worth $500 million over 14 years. While the Guerrero legacy lives on in Toronto (Guerrero SR was a premier slugger for the Blue Jays in the late 90s and 2000s), many experts criticized whether or not it was wise to tie all that money up in one player.

Looking to silence the critics, Guerrero Jr. helped the Blue Jays get off to a promising start. Due in large part to the early-season slump of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, the Blue Jays had a short-lived stint atop the AL East standings.

Guerrero Jr. had started red hot and thus found himself among MLB leaders in RBIs.

However, Guerrero Jr.’s bat has slightly cooled to a batting average below .280, with now only 23 RBIs and just seven home runs. To make things worse for the struggling Blue Jays, a series of injuries have set in, and now they’re eight games behind the Yankees.

Injuries Clip the Blue Jays Wings

Since the end of March, Blue Jays Ace pitcher Max Scherzer has been on the disabled list. The three-time Cy Young award winner was signed in free agency to help the Blue Jays advance deep into October. However, due to inflammation in his pitching thumb, he has been unable to throw effectively.

At the time of this article, Scherzer is going through light practices. The earliest the Blue Jays can expect Scherzer to return is mid-June. If that wasn’t problem enough, another starting pitcher, Alek Monah, is currently on the 60-day disabled list, dealing with elbow surgery from March.

With such notable absences in the Blue Jays pitching rotation, it is easy to argue that only being out of the AL East by eight games is a feat in itself.

The source of the Blue Jays’ infield breakdown comes from the injury to their star shortstop. Bo Bichette is dealing with back issues and is currently “day-to-day.” To make matters even worse for the Blue Jays, they have two relief pitchers, Erik Swanson and Yimi Garcia, on injured reserve as well. There is currently no timetable for either relief pitcher to return to the bullpen.

The Potential Fire Sale for the Blue Jays

Between Guerrero Jr.’s underwhelming offense and the rash of injuries, some are speculating that if things don’t turn around soon for Toronto, they might get a jump on the 2026 season by unloading pending free agents and other expensive assets before the trade deadline.

One such move might be to unload the injured Bichette. Chris Bassitt could go as well.

Both Blue Jays will be unrestricted free agents this fall and could help the Blue Jays save against the cap or acquire other assets. Another asset that could be unloaded this summer is relief pitcher Chad Green. At 34 years old, Green is likely only heading downhill.

What’s worse is that Green has already given up seven home runs, and we’re not even at the halfway mark of the season.

However, Green only has $10.5 million left on a one-year contract, which is extremely attractive for other teams looking to dump salary and signing mistakes. To make things even more interesting for MLB’s only Canadian franchise, the team could possibly be sold at some point this season as well.

Despite his injuries, Scherzer might be on the trading block this July. And after this season, Scherzer will become a free agent.

