Each July, the MLB All-Star Game delivers a midseason showcase, part celebration, part performance test.

For fans, it’s a chance to see the league’s top talent in one place. For bettors, it offers a rare glimpse at who’s peaking at the right time. This year, a wave of home run power has added new intrigue. Several standout sluggers are not just earning All-Star nods; they’re shaping betting markets with their production.

Here’s a closer look at the 2025 hitters most likely to make an impact at Truist Park.

Cal Raleigh’s Historic Power Pace

No hitter has altered the All-Star home run landscape more than Cal Raleigh. The Mariners’ backstop is obliterating expectations in 2025.

Through July 1, he has 33 home runs and a 1.036 OPS, making him the clear favorite to go deep during the game. With a slugging percentage north of .600 and a FanGraphs WAR of 4.0 (second among all players), Raleigh’s breakout is no longer a surprise; it’s an ongoing phenomenon.

The historical context makes his rise even more compelling. He’s already broken the record for pre-All-Star break homers by a catcher and a switch-hitter.

Raleigh’s swing plane, pull tendency, and Truist Park’s friendly right-field dimensions are the perfect combination for bettors eyeing longball props, and it’s no surprise he tops many FanDuel home run odds lists. If anyone is going to leave the park, it’s Big Dumper.

Pete Crow-Armstrong: Power and Speed in Tandem

Pete Crow-Armstrong is turning heads in Chicago with a rare blend of speed and power. At just 23 years old, he’s not only leading the Cubs, he’s leading league narratives. His 21 home runs and 25 stolen bases through 60 games paint the picture of a complete player, with MVP upside. The All-Star Game often favors momentum, and no one has more of it than Crow-Armstrong.

He leads all outfielders in Outs Above Average (11) and is third in fWAR (3.8) behind only Judge and Raleigh. That kind of efficiency translates well to the All-Star stage. Bettors should keep in mind that breakout All-Star performers are usually younger players eager to make a statement. Expect Crow-Armstrong to swing big when the spotlight hits.

Riley Greene’s Quiet Climb

While most eyes focus on Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani, Riley Greene is quietly becoming one of the game’s elite power hitters. With 19 home runs and a .887 OPS, he’s currently in a position to start in the American League outfield, backed by a surge in fan votes. His plate discipline and pitch selection have improved dramatically in 2025, fueling his consistency.

Greene has also started popping up in FanDuel’s MLB player watch, a nod to his growing impact at the plate. His left-handed stroke is built for Truist Park’s gaps, and his rising profile could make him a sleeper bet to win MVP honors for the game. He’s not as flashy as others on this list, but Greene’s approach suggests his breakout is not only sustainable, it’s dangerous for opposing pitchers.

Jacob Wilson: Rookie Brilliance with Bat Speed to Match

Jacob Wilson’s .339 batting average is the headline stat, but don’t overlook his sneaky power. The A’s rookie shortstop has nine home runs already and continues to climb in the fan vote, even beating out Bobby Witt Jr. as of Phase 2. His offensive emergence is a testament to one of the purest right-handed swings in the game, blending bat speed with contact efficiency.

Though he’s not known as a traditional slugger, Wilson’s current pace suggests he can surprise at the plate. He’s making hard contact at an elite rate, and that matters in an All-Star setting where pitches come in hard and fast. If you’re seeking value beyond the marquee names, Wilson might be the one to bank on.

Kyle Tucker: Power with Patience

Tucker’s stat line tells the story: 17 home runs, a .932 OPS, and an NL-leading combination of patience and pop. Though better known for his all-around game, Tucker has grown into one of the league’s most productive hitters. Now with the Cubs, he’s poised to make his first All-Star start alongside teammate Crow-Armstrong.

His balanced lefty swing can produce power to all fields, and his ability to handle both velocity and breaking balls gives him a leg up in single at-bat situations like the All-Star Game.

Tucker is the type of hitter who can wait out the perfect pitch and punish it when it arrives. For bettors targeting HR parlays, he adds quiet confidence to the lineup.

Will Smith: The Underrated Slugger Behind the Plate

Overshadowed by Raleigh’s historic pace, Will Smith is having a superb season of his own. With 10 home runs and a .945 OPS, he leads all National League catchers in virtually every meaningful offensive category. Smith’s game is mature, selective, and powerful, traits that serve hitters well in All-Star environments.

He’s not a swing-for-the-fences type, but his power is real. Smith’s ability to hit to all fields and his high contact rate make him one of the safer bets among catchers to tally extra-base hits, or even go deep. Don’t sleep on him in DFS-style or prop-based betting formats.

Shohei Ohtani and the Threat of the Icon

Though Ohtani’s 2025 home run totals are down compared to his MVP-level seasons, he still carries the aura of baseball’s biggest bat. As the NL’s leading vote-getter, he’ll start as DH and receive maximum opportunity to show why he’s still feared. A single swing from Ohtani changes the tone of any game and alters betting slips quickly.

He’s got the power to hit it out to any part of the park and thrives on big moments. While this isn’t his hottest statistical year, few players are more dangerous in spotlight situations. If you’re betting on emotion, narrative, or legacy, Ohtani is always a worthwhile risk.

Top Power Hitters to Watch

As the 2025 season moves toward the All-Star break, the home run race is heating up. The top hitters right now are those blending opportunity, momentum, and strong mechanics.

Cal Raleigh and Pete Crow-Armstrong are leading the charge, with Pete Alonso, Riley Greene, and Kerry Wilson close behind. Bettors will note that factors such as ballpark dimensions, recent form, and lineup placement all play a role in their home run chances in Atlanta.

For bettors, timing and matchups are key.

Several sluggers are in peak form, ready to deliver under the bright lights and take center stage.

Content reflects information available as of July 2, 2025; subject to change.

