Arizona Diamondbacks Face Tough Choice for Opening Day Starter

The Arizona Diamondbacks are facing a pleasant, yet challenging, dilemma as the start of the Major League Baseball season approaches. The team’s acquisition of Corbin Burnes, who signed a lucrative six-year, $210 million contract, has sparked a debate: Who will be the team’s Opening Day starting pitcher?

The choice is between two highly capable arms. Zac Gallen, a Diamondback since 2019, has shouldered the Opening Day responsibility for the past two seasons. Burnes, on the other hand, boasts three consecutive Opening Day starts, two with the Milwaukee Brewers and one with the Baltimore Orioles.

The question of who will take the mound for the first game of the season isn’t just on the minds of fans. Manager Torey Lovullo admitted that the decision was one of the first things he considered after General Manager Mike Hazen informed him of the Burnes deal. Lovullo openly acknowledges the difficulty of the decision, and as of yet, no announcement has been made.

Speculation is rampant, with fans and media alike trying to decipher the pitching schedule to predict who will be lined up for Opening Day. Gallen is slated to make his spring debut against the Cleveland Guardians. A simple calculation, assuming a start every fifth day, places him in line for the Opening Day nod. Following the same logic, Burnes would start the second game.

However, Lovullo cautions against reading too much into the current schedule. He emphasizes that the flexibility of spring training, with its built-in off-days, allows for easy adjustments, potentially flipping the order and putting Burnes in position for the opener.

The Opening Day starting assignment is a prestigious one, typically reserved for a team’s ace, who then faces off against the opposing team’s top pitcher. However, the realities of a long season, with varying off-days for different teams, mean that these matchups rarely continue in that pattern for long.

In Diamondbacks history, Randy Johnson holds the record for most Opening Day starts, with six consecutive starts from 1999 to 2004. Brandon Webb follows with four.

While Lovullo is carefully considering his options, he doesn’t believe the decision is causing any stress for his pitchers. He described both Gallen and Burnes as professionals who understand the team’s dynamics and are likely to accept the decision in the spirit of team unity. Nevertheless, Lovullo acknowledges the weight of the decision and the difficult conversation that awaits.

In other Diamondbacks news, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s spring training preparations have been slightly delayed. Montgomery is recovering from a flexor strain in his left index finger, sustained during his final pre-spring training bullpen session.

He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Because Montgomery had already built up his arm strength prior to camp, both he and Lovullo are confident that he will be ready for the start of the regular season. Lovullo noted Montgomery’s commitment to the recovery process and expects him to have ample time to get fully prepared. The manager emphasized that Montgomery hasn’t had to play much catch-up due to his prior work and dedication.

