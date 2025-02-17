2025 MLB Mock Draft: Update 2-17-25

Our eighth edition of the 2025 MLB mock draft is now here, and it comes with wholesale changes! Lots of lots of changes are a part of 2025 MLB Mock Draft Version 8.0. The Sports Bank, at least as far as we know, is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to publish a mock draft in all four of the major North American sports.

The lottery portion of the 2025 MLB draft will be held during the baseball winter meetings. The order won’t be determined until then. For now, we’re basing the order on Tankathon’s lottery simulator.

The actual draft is likely to be held during the All-Star festivities again, which this year will be in Atlanta.

Non-revenue sharing teams are ineligible to receive back-to-back lottery picks, and thus the Chicago White Sox (who broke the record for the most losses in the modern era) and the Oakland A’s (who were terrible as well) drop down to 10th and 11th despite their AWFUL win-loss records.

1. Colorado Rockies, Ethan Holliday, SS, Stillwater (Oklahoma), H.S.

2. Miami Marlins, Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M

3. Los Angeles Angels, Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson

4. Washington Nationals, Brady Ebel, SS, Corona (California) H.S.

5. Toronto Blue Jays, Devin Taylor, OF, Indiana

6. Pittsburgh Pirates, Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC-Santa Barbara

7. Cincinnati Reds, Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina

8. Texas Rangers, Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

9. San Francisco Giants, Coy James, SS, Davie County (North Carolina) H.S.

10. Chicago White Sox, Nolan Schubart, OF, Oklahoma State

11. Oakland A’s, Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon (Washington) H.S.

Note: both the White Sox and the Athletics are ineligible to pick higher than #10

12. Tampa Bay Rays, Seth Hernandez RHP, Corona (California) H.S.

13. Boston Red Sox, Ethan Petry, OF, South Carolina

14. Minnesota Twins, Trent Caraway, OF, Oregon State

15. St. Louis Cardinals, Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas

16. Chicago Cubs, Quentin Young, SS/OF, Oaks Christian (California) H.S.

17. Seattle Mariners, Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson (Texas)

18. Arizona Diamondbacks, Ike Irish, C, Auburn

Eliminated in Wild Card Round

19. Houston Astros, Max Belyeu, OF, Texas

20. Atlanta Braves, Dean Moss, OF, IMG Academy (Florida)

21. Baltimore Orioles, Gavin Kilen, SS, Tennessee

22. Milwaukee Brewers, Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset (Oregon) H.S.

Eliminated in Divisional Round

23. Kansas City Royals, Eli Willits SS, Fort Cobb (Oklahoma) H.S.

24. Detroit Tigers, Gavin Turley, OF Oregon State

25. San Diego Padres, Matt Scott, RHP, Stanford

26. Philadelphia Phillies James Ellwanger, RHP, Dallas Baptist H.S.

Eliminated in LCS

27. New York Mets, Cam Leiter, RHP, Florida State

28. Cleveland Guardians Shane Sdao, LHP, Texas A&M

World Series

29. New York Yankees, Billy Carlson, SS, Corona (California) H.S.

30. Los Angeles Dodgers, Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

