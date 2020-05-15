2020 Chicago White Sox Major League Baseball Draft Mocksourcing

By

The Chicago White Sox had a blockbuster off-season, so it’s really especially disappointing to them that the 2020 Major League Baseball season still hasn’t started yet. There are some plans to get things going in July, but MLBPA vs Owners squabbles could end up derailing that.

Hey, at least we have the 2020 MLB Draft still, and it will take place June 10-11. It will follow the lead of the NFL Draft, having no central physical location and instead being more virtual in nature.

The league ultimately opted to shorten the 2020 draft to just five rounds this year, in a plan that will allow teams to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted players for $20,000 each.

So let’s take a look at who draftniks are mocking to the White Sox this spring/summer. Mock drafts hidden behind paywalls were not included, because seriously “ain’t nobody got time for that!”

Also, here is a link to the ten worst and the ten best White Sox draft picks of the last 40 years. For our 2020 MLB mock draft, covering the entire first round, go here.

White Sox 2020 MLB Draft Mocksourcing

MLB.com Patrick Bailey, C, North Carolina State

Prospects 365 Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock (Calif.) HS

My MLB Draft Robert Hassell, CF, Independence HS (TN)

Bleacher Report Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)

Draft Site Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville

CBS Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota

Baseball Prospect Journal Patrick Bailey, C, North Carolina State

Rick Hahn and company have built up what is arguably the most talented farm system in the big leagues.

However, they still need a lot of pitching, as they can only so far out-bludgeoning opponents all the time, and really that’s not very far at all.

I believe they’ll go the pitching route on June 10. In my mock, I have Detmers who could be a middle of the rotation starter sooner rather than later. He’s got what it takes to be fast-tracked to the majors.

