Michigan State B1G Tourney, NCAA Tournament Results Don’t Sync Up

By

If you’re trying to gauge how Michigan State will do this March Madness, their Big Ten Tournament results is not the best predictor. Their outcomes in the conference tourney don’t seem to really sync up too often with how they do in the Big Dance. It all starts on Friday, when the Spartans (seeded seventh) head to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, South Carolina to take on #10 Davidson.

The Spartans are favored -1 (with a money line of -120) in this game, with the over/under set at 140.5. Mich St.’s odds of winning it all are +10000.

Here you can keep track of the teams with the best odds of winning the NCAA Basketball championship by SportsBettingDime.com. MSU Coach Tom Izzo, often branded Mr. March due to his ability to often reach the Final Four (and at least the sweet sixteen in years that he doesn’t lead Michigan State to the tourney’s final weekend), has the most B1G tourney titles of anybody with six (in 1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019).

They also made the B1G Tourney final game but lost in 2015. In addition to those seven B1G title game appearances, Michigan St. has also reached the semis another additional seven times, in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2018 and this past year.

Sparty has reached or qualified for the quarterfinals in almost every year of the conference tournament’s existence.

So now let’s look at Tom Izzo’s resume in the big dance. He’s led Michigan State to Final Fours in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2019. He’s also led #GoGreen to the Elite 8, in the additional years of 2003 and 14. So, with the regular season conference tournament wrapped up, how would he evaluate this season so far?

“This was a joy,” Izzo said at the Big Ten Tournament.

“A normal year, it would have just been let’s move on. But we’ve been through a lot.”

This edition really does seem like the kind of Michigan State team that we’ve gotten used to seeing- not too impressive, really, until we get to the postseason. No one expected them to get to the Big Ten tournament’s Saturday portion, not with a unit this inexperienced.

It will be interesting to see how a squad this green performs in the tournament.

“This is a new experience as it is for some other players, but that’s where I think the fifth year and fourth year and guys that play a little more,” said Izzo.

“I felt our inexperience showed at times, but I’m experienced and I should be able to do a better job of getting that done. I’ve got to work on myself, too.”

Yes, I can certainly relate to that last part, as I definitely have to work on myself too. As does Michigan State, because the road to the Final Four, for them, will be a long and bumpy one.

They own the Big Ten’s most recent national championship, but that was way back in 2000, and while they have achieved a lot in March in recent years, April has been the cruelest month (T.S. Eliot sky-point) to Michigan State this decade.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.