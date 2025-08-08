We’re currently in, as Elvis Costello once sang “the other side of summer.” If you’re into college football, then you know how the “back to school” period of summer is dominated by preseason award watch lists. Some of them are hilarious participation trophies, like the Doak Walker, which literally has 102 names on it this season. But others, like the Bronko Nagurski (see footnote) Trophy and Jim Thorpe award, are actually meant to be taken seriously. Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott is on both.

In fact, last year saw Scott earn status as a Thorpe award semifinalist, meaning he was one of the top 15 defensive backs in all of college football for 2024.

“X gon’ take it from ya!” (apologies to the late DMX) was a 2024 AP All-Big Ten First Team honoree, as he was tied for second in the Big Ten and 15th in the nation in interceptions (4) last season. And thus, he’s preseason all-conference this summer. Athlon even ranked him 4th team preseason All-American.

With his penchant for finding the football, it’s easy to see why CBS ranked Xavier Scott the #139 best overall player in all of college football, regardless of position. We expect to see a pick-six or two, and/or maybe a scoop-and-score from Scott this season.

Illinois is #12 in the USA Today preseason poll, and in the entire history of the preseason poll, which is 47 years old, only one Illinois team was ever ranked higher, the 1985 edition, which was (#10). Illinois went 10-3 last term, tying the program’s single-season victories record.

With the Illini returning 16 starters from last season, and 18 starters from last year’s Citrus Bowl winning team, it’s easy to see why this team is getting so hyped up.

Illinois starting quarterback Luke Altmyer discussed how his team is getting more publicity than ever, and what steps the squad takes to not let the hype get to their collective heads.

“All the media stuff is new in this (program), in this world, and it wasn’t that way back in the 90s and early 2000s, so it’s a new world, and a lot of stuff being thrown at you,” he said in an exclusive with RG.

“And it’s easy to get off the straight and narrow path, but we hear it, we see it. That’s just part of it, but we understand what’s important- that’s the day that’s at hand now, and working hard and understanding what got us here.

“And that is the work, the grind and using the gifts that we’ve been given to be our best.”

Altmyer has the right idea- you can’t rest on your laurels and get complacent. Xavier Scott is obviously not doing that. The superstar cornerback started all 13 games last campaign, recording 49 tackles (43 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and six pass breakups.

He also led the Big Ten in total plays, at the CB position, with 792 in ’24. Pro Football Focus gave him the fourth ranked tackling grade among cornerbacks in the conference at 85.1, and ranked him the #3 overall cornerback in the Big Ten, with a grade of 82.3.

While Altmyer is the face of the team, Gabe Jacas the best overall player and J.C. Davis an anchor for the offense, Xavier Scott is the leader of the defensive back-seven. He’s a linchpin for what the Illini will do on defense this season, and that will be critical to their success in 2025.

Footnote:

“Bye weeks? Bronko Nagurski didn’t get no bye weeks! And now he’s dead! Well, ok, maybe they’re a good thing.”

— Moe Syzlak.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories