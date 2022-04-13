Skyy Clark: Illini Basketball Sign Highest Rated Recruit in Two Decades

By

Happy first day of the new signing period, Illini basketball fans. It got off with a bang, as Illinois inked five-star prospect Skyy Clark, their highest ranked recruit in two decades.

The one-time Kentucky commit, and #25 overall ranked player in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, #27 by 247Sports, #32 by On3 Consensus, and #35 by Rivals, is a 6-3, 200 lb point guard from Los Angeles, who is finishing his prep career at Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Signing Skyy Clark is a big, big deal, but look at this news with some caution. Bagging a Jordan Brand Classic participant, who originally signed with Big Blue Nation is huge, and it’s the opposite narrative of all the Cliff Alexanders, Jeremiah Tilmons and Eric Gordons that you’ve endured over the years.

Of course, none of those three names above ever set the world on fire during their college basketball career, so again, remember, recruiting stuff is a lot of over-hype and surplus to requirements hoopla.

Just remember the names Crandall Head, Jereme Richmond and Richard Keene.

Clark joins four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris and four-star wing Ty Rodgers in the Illini class that currently ranks #8 nationally by 247Sports and #10 by Rivals.

During the Brad Underwood era, recruiting has definitely not been the issue, it’s winning in March, which simply isn’t happening.

We discussed all this and more in an exclusive with Illini legend Kendall Gill.

Still Clark is very special. Said Kentucky coach John Calipari, when Skyy Clark originally signed to play in Lexington:

“Skyy was our first commitment in this class and is a tremendous leader. He’s a skilled point guard who can score it, who can pass it and who can create for his teammates.

“He has the physicality to get on someone and really guard. He is a terrific playmaker who is really going to mesh well with this group.”

Skyy Clark began his prep career at Heritage Christian in Northridge, California, averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals to earn third-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-America honors.

