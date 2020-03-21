Schedule of Classic NCAA Tournament Games Airing this Week

March 20, 2020 By Leave a Comment
For many of us, the NCAA Tournament, “March Madness,” is the greatest time of the year. Obviously we won’t have it this year. And while that’s absolutely awful for all involved, it’s completely neccessary and the right thing to do, for our civilization.

Hey, misery loves company, so we’re all going without the NCAA Tournament together. That’s where CBS Sports Network comes in as they will re-air 26 classic NCAA Tournament games, highlighting the first two rounds up until the Elite Eight.

You got more than 100 hours of past NCAA Tournament games this week, with a heavy emphasis on last year, running from Sunday, March 22 until Sunday, March 29.

The schedule for the following week, beginning Monday, March 30, featuring memorable Final Four and National title games will be announced later.

Full schedule March 22-29 (all times ET):

Sunday, March 22

6:00 PM 2018 First Round: UMBC vs. Virginia

Monday, March 23

7:00 PM

 2019 Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke
9:00 PM 2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke
Midnight 2019 Second Round: UCF vs. Duke
2:00 AM 2019 Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke
4:00 AM 2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke

Tuesday, March 24

10:00 AM

 2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke
6:00 PM 2019 Elite 8: Purdue vs. Virginia
8:00 PM 2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia
10:00 PM 2019 Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia
Midnight 2019 Elite 8: Purdue vs. Virginia
2:00 AM 2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia
4:00 AM 2019 Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia

Wednesday, March 25

10:00 AM

 1998 First Round: Valparaiso vs. Ole Miss
6:00 PM 2012 First Round: Lehigh vs. Duke
8:00 PM 2008 First Round: Davidson vs. Gonzaga
10:00 PM 2008 Second Round: Davidson vs. Georgetown
Midnight 2018 First Round: UMBC vs. Virginia
2:00 AM 2012 First Round: Lehigh vs. Duke
4:00 AM 2010 Second Round: Northern Iowa vs. Kansas

Thursday, March 26

10:00 AM

 2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana
6:00 PM 2006 Sweet 16: UConn vs. Washington
8:00 PM 2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga
10:00 PM 2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana
Midnight 2006 Sweet 16: UConn vs. Washington
2:00 AM 2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga
4:00 AM 2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana

Friday, March 27

10:00 AM

 2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga
6:00 PM 2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier
8:00 PM 2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Kansas
10:00 PM 2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin
Midnight 2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier
2:00 AM 2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Kansas
4:00 AM 2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin

Saturday, March 28

8:00 AM

 2004 Elite Eight: Oklahoma State vs. St. Joe’s
10:00 AM 2005 Elite Eight: Illinois vs. Arizona
Noon 2017 Elite Eight: North Carolina vs. Kentucky
2:00 PM 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky
4:00 PM 1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke
6:00 PM 2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan
8:00 PM 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
10:00 PM 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky
Midnight 1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke
2:00 AM 2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan
4:00 AM 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

Sunday, March 29

7:00 AM

 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
9:00 AM 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky
1:00 PM 2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke
3:00 PM 2019 Elite Eight: Michigan St vs. Duke
10:00 PM 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
Midnight 2017 Elite Eight: North Carolina vs. Kentucky
2:00 AM 2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke
4:00 AM 2019 Elite Eight: Michigan St vs. Duke

