Schedule of Classic NCAA Tournament Games Airing this Week

For many of us, the NCAA Tournament, “March Madness,” is the greatest time of the year. Obviously we won’t have it this year. And while that’s absolutely awful for all involved, it’s completely neccessary and the right thing to do, for our civilization.

Hey, misery loves company, so we’re all going without the NCAA Tournament together. That’s where CBS Sports Network comes in as they will re-air 26 classic NCAA Tournament games, highlighting the first two rounds up until the Elite Eight.

You got more than 100 hours of past NCAA Tournament games this week, with a heavy emphasis on last year, running from Sunday, March 22 until Sunday, March 29 .

The schedule for the following week, beginning Monday, March 30 , featuring memorable Final Four and National title games will be announced later.

Full schedule March 22-29 (all times ET):

Sunday, March 22

6:00 PM 2018 First Round: UMBC vs. Virginia

Monday, March 23 7:00 PM 2019 Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke 9:00 PM 2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke Midnight 2019 Second Round: UCF vs. Duke 2:00 AM 2019 Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke 4:00 AM 2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke

Tuesday, March 24 10:00 AM 2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke 6:00 PM 2019 Elite 8: Purdue vs. Virginia 8:00 PM 2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia 10:00 PM 2019 Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia Midnight 2019 Elite 8: Purdue vs. Virginia 2:00 AM 2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia 4:00 AM 2019 Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia

Wednesday, March 25 10:00 AM 1998 First Round: Valparaiso vs. Ole Miss 6:00 PM 2012 First Round: Lehigh vs. Duke 8:00 PM 2008 First Round: Davidson vs. Gonzaga 10:00 PM 2008 Second Round: Davidson vs. Georgetown Midnight 2018 First Round: UMBC vs. Virginia 2:00 AM 2012 First Round: Lehigh vs. Duke 4:00 AM 2010 Second Round: Northern Iowa vs. Kansas

Thursday, March 26 10:00 AM 2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana 6:00 PM 2006 Sweet 16: UConn vs. Washington 8:00 PM 2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga 10:00 PM 2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana Midnight 2006 Sweet 16: UConn vs. Washington 2:00 AM 2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga 4:00 AM 2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana

Friday, March 27 10:00 AM 2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga 6:00 PM 2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier 8:00 PM 2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Kansas 10:00 PM 2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin Midnight 2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier 2:00 AM 2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Kansas 4:00 AM 2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin

Saturday, March 28 8:00 AM 2004 Elite Eight: Oklahoma State vs. St. Joe’s 10:00 AM 2005 Elite Eight: Illinois vs. Arizona Noon 2017 Elite Eight: North Carolina vs. Kentucky 2:00 PM 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky 4:00 PM 1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke 6:00 PM 2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan 8:00 PM 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame 10:00 PM 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky Midnight 1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke 2:00 AM 2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan 4:00 AM 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

Sunday, March 29 7:00 AM 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame 9:00 AM 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky 1:00 PM 2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke 3:00 PM 2019 Elite Eight: Michigan St vs. Duke 10:00 PM 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame Midnight 2017 Elite Eight: North Carolina vs. Kentucky 2:00 AM 2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke 4:00 AM 2019 Elite Eight: Michigan St vs. Duke

