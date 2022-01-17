4 Purdue 98, #17 Illini Basketball 88 (2 OTs): Notes, Quotes, Stats

By

In the words of Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan: “69 dude.” At the end of regulation, that was the tied score between #4 Purdue and #17 Illini basketball. In order to get there, the Boilermakers blew a 65-58 lead, when 12th year senior (not literally, but that is what it feels like at this point) Sasha Stefanovic hit a big three with 2:47 left in the regulation.

The Boilers biggest lead was 13, as they took a 37-26 lead into the second half. They did not trail after the 4:05 mark in the first time OT. The final score read 96-88 Purdue, with the visitors getting the signature road W after not one, but two overtimes.

It was a massive game on a banner day, for multiple reasons. It was basically the Big Ten championship game, broadcast nationally on FOX. It saw the return of Andre Curbelo, who scored 20, rebounded 6 and dished out three assists in 25 minutes.

It also saw the return of NBA veteran Meyers Leonard, who addressed the media on issues that far transcend mere basketball.

Let’s dive right in, and cover Purdue beating Illini basketball in their building for the first time in four tries (since 2018).

NBA Draft Stock Report

“Everyone’s goal, on both Purdue and our team, is to play professional basketball,” said Illini forward Jacob Grandison in the pregame media session.

“All these games are kind of the same in that they come down to the same things- guarding actions, executions, rebounding the basketball, being in shape, listening to your coach and being able to follow a game plan.”

There were plenty of potential NBA Draft prospects on display in this HUGE game, staged early on MLK Day.

Jaden Ivey, Purdue guard

“Maybe the top NBA prospect in our league, a Russell Westbrook type guy in the open court,” Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood said in the pregame presser.

After the game Underwood noted that Ivey has Westbrook like athleticism too. Not that NBA mock drafts are gospel or anything, but you’ll see Ivey slotted as the fourth overall pick in many of them. That says it all right there. He scored 19 and rebounded 8 today, getting it done mostly at the line, as he went 13-15 FT.

“I thought Da’Monte (Williams) did a great job of taking away his three,” said Underwood. “This league’s got good players, and he’s truly one of them.”

Zack Edey, Purdue C

He projects as a mid-late 2nd rounder. “We obviously know about his size and development,” said Underwood. Edey had 20 and 8 today, on 9-14 shooting.

Trevion Williams, Purdue C

Williams is basically an end of the first round, beginning of the 2nd round kind of prospect. We covered his NBA Draft stock more at this link.

“Everything starts with him,” Underwood said on Sunday, “tenacious rebounder, great passer.”

On Monday Underwood added: “one of the best players in our league, and he shot 33% today.” Williams had 14 and 7, but he struggled through a 6-18 shooting day.

Kofi Cockburn, Illini basketball big man

Kofi fouled out after having what was probably his worst game of the season. He picked up two PFs in first half, two more early in the second half, and then fouled out early in first OT.

“We’re never gonna get where we’re gonna go with him sitting 30 minutes,” said Underwood. “He’s never in foul trouble.”

We’ve vivisected Kofi’s NBA Draft stock over and over again, but as of now he is nowhere to be found, anywhere, in any mock draft, FWIW.

Ridiculous Rankings Rubbish

Earlier this season, Purdue ascended to their first #1 ranking in program history. Entering this game, Purdue was #5 in the coaches poll, #4 in AP, #6 in KenPom, #8 in the NET, #5 in Sagarin. ESPN project them as the #3 seed in the Midwest region, of their latest bracket projection.

As for this Illini basketball teams, their NET, KenPom etc. just doesn’t match up with their standing in the polls. The Illini are currently 11 in KenPom, Sagarin and Net, but #17 in both polls.

“We’re not top 25, but top ten,” said Illini basketball three point specialist Alfonso Plummer. “at the end of the season we’re going to be better, and ready for the NCAA Tournament.

Added Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk: “We showed the entire country that we belong, but obviously a loss stinks.”

