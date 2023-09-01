Illini Tennis Brought Pro Pickleball Husband and Wife Duo Together

Pickleball is certainly a feel-good story right now, in a nation that badly needs one. America’s fastest growing sport isn’t just “having a moment,” it has really taken off since the covid-19 pandemic. One of the most feel good stories of all in this very much a sport of happiness, is husband-and-wife professional pickleballing duo Ryler DeHeart and Megan Fudge. The couple met at the University of Illinois, where they both played tennis competitively.

They returned to the state where they first met, this time in suburban Highland Park, for the APP 2023 Chicago Open on Labor Day weekend.

“We met on the U of I tennis courts at Atkins Tennis Center,” Fudge told me this week, in an exclusive interview on the APP practice court.

Ryler graduated ’06, I started ’06, so we missed each other in school, but he came back to Champaign which was his home base when playing pro tennis, and the rest is history.

Illini men’s tennis is national power program with a rich history. Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, is the all-time coaching wins leader in school history for men’s tennis. The South African won a national title and nine Big Ten titles while leading the Illini, and he was considered a very strong candidate to assume the University of Illinois Athletic Director position, when it was open in 2016.

Pickleball APP Chicago Open Broadcast Info

Saturday, 9/2 | 12 pm CT – 6 pm ET | ESPN+

Sunday, 9/3 | 10 am CT – 5 pm ET | ESPN+

Tuesday, 9/5 | 8 pm CT – 9 pm CT | ESPN2

“2002 is when Ryler and Craig won the national title,” Fudge continued.

“He was on the team that year, and there is actually a 20 year celebration this weekend. Craig Tiley is flying in to celebrate the reunion. Ryler is actually in a lot of trouble for playing pickleball this weekend but we’re going to take the kids on Sunday to Champaign and show them the banner at Atkins, and we bleed orange and blue.

The couple enjoys watching Illinois Fighting Illini athletics, and they were very plugged in to the U of I community in Tampa, FL when they resided there. This year has been huge for that alumni group as Illini football made the Reliaquest Bowl, staged at Raymond James Stadium. It was the first New Year’s Day bowl game in a decade-and-a-half for the Illini.

Pickleball APP Chicago Open Venue Info

Danny Cunniff Park, 2700 Trail Way

Highland Park, Illinois 60035

Fudge and DeHeart are traveling to all matches on the APP Tour this season in a RV! The recreational vehicle is the transportation and the accommodation for the couple, their children Lily and J.R. (who are also competing the APP), as well as their two dogs: Max, a pug/beagle mix and Lexi, a rescue labrador. Their RV is emblazoned with a Fat Tire logo, as the New Belgium brewer is a main sponsor of the tour.

And yes, Vlasic is literally a pickleball sponsor too. But perhaps the most appropriate sponsor is the AARP, as this is a sport that actor/comedian Jeff Daniels famously called “half court basketball for elderly people.”

The stereotype is true- retired people love this game. And why not? As it’s accessible to everyone.

Pickleball APP Chicago Open Tickets

$15. Walk-up tickets for single-day sessions available at the venue, doors open at 8 am CT.

“We have had people in our camps that have never done a sport in their lives, in their 30s and 40s, and they’re like ‘my parents nevrr let me play a sport’, so we’re like here- catch this ball, and they caught it,” said Fudge.

“Now with the paddle can you tap it back, and it’s like ok, now you play a game…it is really easy to learn, but hard to master, so there it becomes this phenomenon, I really want to get this, I really want to master this,

“It’s like this chess game on the court, while at the same time, it’s very social and playful, I feel like anybody can play and try to get the hang of it.”

Megan Fudge is right, as she inadvertently pointed out the other stereotype about this game, which is also true- pretty much everybody is nice to each other on the court. It’s very much a game that fosters community building.

