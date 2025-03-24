Exclusive with Morez Johnson, Key Building Block for 2025-26 Illini

Unfortunately, it’s already time to look ahead to next season, Illini basketball fans. Once again, the second round of the NCAA Tournament continues to be a bugaboo/road block (they have exited the tourney in this exact round in five of their last seven tournament appearances) for the Illinois hoops program. It’s an issue that goes all the way back to the Lou Henson days. Looking ahead to next season, freshman power forward Morez Johnson Jr. is a major building block for the 2024-25 team to build around.

He is the perfect “glue guy” or “dude who does the dirty work” kind of player.

At our exclusive interview in Milwaukee, on the eve of the Illini win over Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, we asked him if he takes pride in his role.

“Definitely, every team needs a guy like that,” the Thornton high school (where his coach was former NFL wide receiver/high school basketball star Tai Streets) graduate responded.

This season, he was to the Illini what Horace Grant, and then later Dennis Rodman, was to the 1990s Chicago Bulls teams- a guy who can work the glass, chase after loose balls, take a charge and get a key defensive stop.

Morez Johnson has now seen his freshman year come to an end, with an 84-75 loss to Kentucky in the round of 32. And he came to Champaign as a blue-chip, highly rated recruit. He won the 2024 Illinois Mr. Basketball, Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, and Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year awards.

Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood discussed what the freshman power forward brings to the table:

“In most years, Morez as a freshmen in the Big Ten, the year he had, would have had him up for all Big Ten honors. This year’s freshman class was spectacular in the league, and yet he’s had his moments. He’s been a consistent rebounder.

“He’s been an elite defender. He’s a guy that is not delusional. He’s a guy that loves to listen and play, and he’s gotten so much better.

“And so his impact on our team was very, very evident when we didn’t have him. And as we’ve been able to play better here of late, a lot of that is our veterans. We’re growing up and now we get Morez back and it gives us a real chance to reach our ceiling.”

Morez set the Illini freshman record for season field goal percentage this campaign, finishing up at 64.7% Johnson discussed what he fundamentals he needs to work on, in order to elevate his game to the next level: “shooting free throws, being a great teammate, being a leader, being more vocal”

The Riverdale, IL native also discussed what is best selling points are: “my motor, my defense, being able to finish at the rim.”

Having been out injured for the final stretch run of the season, there was some doubt as to whether Morez Johnson would be back for the postseason or not.

He returned to action in the Big Ten Tournament, and the experience of the postseason was just made all the more sweeter for him, given that he had to face the possibility of missing out on it.

“I’m so blessed to be able to come back on the court and play, at first I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to come back or not,” Johnson added.

“I’m excited to be out here and play, especially in the tournament. Very exciting, a surreal moment, so it’s great being here, a moment you’ve waited for all your life- participating in the NCAA Tournament.”

While the Illini couldn’t get back to the sweet 16, at their appearance was very close to home, in Milwaukee, and that gave their fans a nice easy to commute to the two games this past weekend.

“I know Illinois gonna show out, I know they’re gonna be here,” Johnson said on Thursday.

“They travel a lot. We got some of the best fans in the world. Appreciate them. I’m excited.”

