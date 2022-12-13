Kendall Gill on NBA Jam Session, Hoops G.O.A.T. (Exclusive)

Current NBC Sports Chicago Analyst Kendall Gill really know his hoops- both college and pro. The Olympia Fields, Illinois native led the NBA in steals during the 1999 season, and he still holds the record for most single game steals in NBA history.

A legend at the University of Illinois, where he helped lead the Illini to the 1989 Final Four, Gill was the fifth overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. We discussed numerous college and pro basketball topics with Gill during our three part exclusive conversation with him (part one here).

First, let’s take a look at some of the main NBA contenders and front-runners this season. According to the odds at Betway, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, two teams Gill played for, are among the top ten of teams with the most favorable odds of winning the NBA title this season. The Bucks, who won it all in 2021, have the second-best odds.

In addition to the Hornets, Nets and Bucks, Gilll also played for the Seattle Supersonics, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat over the course of his 15 year career.

One fun fact about Kendall Gill, he’s never actually played NBA Jam Session, the timeless classic arcade game in which he prominently features.

Gill is definitely one of the most selectable characters in the game, as he’s 1/3 of the Charlotte Hornets big three (with Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning); that comprise one of the best overall teams in the early 1990s video game.

Also, Kendall Gill has an interesting and unique choice as basketball G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Gill denoted that “the G.O.A.T.” is a different entity than “best NBA player.”

He’s right- look at the entire body of work on the hardwood, over the course of their careers. When Kareem was known as Lew Alcindor, in college at UCLA, he did some big things.

On a semi-related note, Kareem is an absolutely phenomenal activist for social justice, as illustrated through the insightful and brilliant columns that he regularly pens online.

It’s also worth noting that one of Gill’s best games ever as a pro came against Michael Jordan, who many regard to be the G.O.A.T. KG scored 32 points on MJ.

When he left his alma mater, the University of Illinois, Gill was the seventh leading scorer in school history. He was a part of the Flyin’ Illini 1989 team, which earned a #1 seed and a Final Four berth.

He was also a part of the 1987 team that lost in the first round, as a #3 seed, to #14 seed Austin Peay, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Today, Illini basketball is just like it was in Gill’s day- great during the regular season, especially so during Big Ten conference season, but often flopping in March Madness.

We’ll discuss that in detail, in the next part of this exclusive interview.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

