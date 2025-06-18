Former Illinois guard Keaton Kutcher has a very bright future ahead. He is much more than the cousin of Ashton Kutcher. Let’s get that established up front.

Keaton is a very personable young man who is fun to talk to, and during our exclusive interview, conducted in Milwaukee as the NCAA Tournament was about to commence, the Ashton Kutcher talk was rather limited; as it should be.

We’ll get to that here of course, but the Kutcher to focus on right here, right now is Keaton, not Ashton.

Kutcher graduated from the University of Illinois and earned his degree in Communications.

With eligibility still remaining, he entered the transfer portal in April, but then ultimately decided to go in a completely different direction- coaching.

As you can see from his Instagram bio, screen-shot embedded below, Kutcher is now the Assistant Strength Coach for the Illini men’s basketball team:

He played at Illinois for two seasons, redshirting the first, in 2023-24. This past season, the Mt. Vernon, Iowa native played 24 minutes over 13 games.

His next and final school will be his third, as he came to Illinois after playing two seasons at South Dakota. He noted his own growth, on both a personal and professional level, during his two years in Champaign.

“I just don’t have anything bad to say about this place,” Keaton Kutcher said exclusively to The Sports Bank, regarding his Illini playing career, as it neared an end.

“It’s great people. I’ve grown as a person and as a player here. So it’s been phenomenal.”

The father of Keaton Kutcher, David, played under Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood, when he was an assistant at Western Illinois.

We then asked Keaton for confirmation that he is indeed related to the aforementioned famous television and film star.

“I am, yes, yeah,” he responded while laughing.

“I believe he’s my second cousin. So my dad’s first cousin. My second cousin himself, but I haven’t talked to him in a long time.

Kutcher says he sees Ashton “rarely ever,” but he is a big fan of his work.

“Obviously, yeah. I’ve seen all of his movies and stuff, and I’ve seen Mila Kunis’ stuff too.

“So yeah, I stayed tied in with their stuff for sure.”

Keaton Kutcher said “Two and a Half Men” is his favorite piece of Asthon Kutcher’s work before noting other programs of his that he enjoys:

“That 70s show is good. You seen The Ranch? I like The Ranch a lot.”

However, the real highlight of our exclusive came when he discussed his game, and what he does to work on improving it.

“I like to watch this random tape of shooters running off screens,” Kutcher said.

“I try to do my own thing when I’m out there playing, but I would say I just study lots of shooters, to be honest, and figure out ways I can rip off screens or, you know, rip off flares, or catch-and-shoot and transition stuff like that.

“So, I mean, I take bits and pieces from a lot of people for sure.”

It’s always fun and refreshing to hear a player get into the weeds on the fundamentals of their game once in awhile. Basketball is a craft, and Kutcher is passionate on improving his ability as a craftsman.

While he did not play in either of the NCAA Tournament games, Keaton Kutcher saw, and articulated, all the other positive aspects of March Madness.

“I think it’s great publicity,” he said on the eve of the Illini’s 86-73 first round win over Xavier.

“Great opportunity for guys to be themselves, show who they really are, get some good media, get your name out there, and just be a part of a great event.

“You know, it’s a great time of year. Every team that’s here feels blessed to be here. And we’re we feel that way too.

“So I think it’s just a time where you know, this is going to be one of the best times of your lives.

“You just got to sit here, soak it in and give it your all and try to get as far as we can.”

Perfect perspective from Keaton Kutcher there.

And now, the next chapter begins- Kutcher will be working under lead Illini Men’s Basketball strength coach Adam Fletcher.

