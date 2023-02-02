Iowa Hawkeyes Deny Access to Illini Hoops Student Section

In the words of Alternative Rock legends R.E.M. “I’ve got my spine, I’ve got my orange crush. We are agents of the free, I’ve got my spine, I’ve got my orange crush.”

One thing Carver-Hawkeye Arena won’t have on Saturday, when the Iowa Hawkeyes host the Illinois Fighting Illini in match-up that is critical for NCAA Tournament resumes and Big Ten Tournament seeding, is the Orange Krush a.k.a. the University of Illinois Fighting Illini student section.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department isn’t exactly being agents of the free here, as they’re denying the Orange Krush the seats that they bought, through the University of Iowa ticket office, months ago.

Fortunately, the Orange Krush is showing their spine, and standing up against this ridiculousness. Take a look:

Statement from the Orange Krush: pic.twitter.com/etb13geis1 — The Orange Krush (@TheOrangeKrush) February 2, 2023

That’s right, the Illini student section bought these tickets, through the proper channels, and they’re still being denied access. Orange Krush, as stated in the letter above, has done one road game per season for the past 19 years. Now that streak will come to an end.

And, if the figures quoted above are 100% accurate, they’ll lose about $6,000 on this, or 1/5 of their annual budget. Meanwhile Iowa Athletics will lose $5,400 for their actions. So it’s a lose-lose situation, and inexplicable, at this point. Maybe the University of Iowa has a valid explanation.

We would love to hear it. Iowa, it’s now your move. Do what you need to do to make this right. Donate to the Orange Krush, and Illini Pride.

