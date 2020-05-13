Revisiting Illini vs Northwestern 1 End Zone Only Game at Wrigley Field

By

“One way, or another, I’m gonna find you!” Blondie told us in the early 1980s. On one Saturday, late in November of 2010, these words applied to a Big Ten college football game. It was more than a Big Ten league game, it was branded the Wrigleyville Classic, and it hosted ESPN College Gameday.

It was an in-state rivalry game as Northwestern “hosted” their arch-rivals, Illinois. Oh, and there was only one end zone in use that day. Yes, both sides have to drive towards the west end zone. No one could head towards the east due to safety precautions. How did this happen? Why?

Well, we’ll tell you in the latest edition of the Let’s Get Weird, Sports podcast. You can read the write-up over at Hammer and Rails.com

You can listen to it at this link. And for a game recap, what we wrote about it at the time, go here and here.

Also, enjoy some more photos of the facility, and the game here:

Also, if you want to see the layout/artist renderings for what the field is supposed to look like when Northwestern return to play football in the future, whenever that will be, see below.

And go here for more info on those games.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines