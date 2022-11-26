Illini Demolish Northwestern, Despite Little from Chase Brown

When the Chicago Bears destroyed the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, they did so without much from Walter Payton. Sweetness didn’t score, he was held under three yards per carry, and his longest run was only seven yards. The Bears still won 46-10.

In utterly annihilating their in-state rivals, the Northwestern Wildcats, on rivalry Saturday in the Land of Lincoln Hat game, the Illini won 41-3 despite only a small contribution from Chase Brown, the man who led the entire nation in rushing, wire to wire.

That’s how it goes sometimes- for these blue and orange brethren. The shutdown defense, a dominant unit that can score all on its own, takes over, and your superstar running back takes a back seat. Chase Brown, a favorite for the Doak Walker Award (nation’s best running back), was held to just 61 yards and 13 carries. That’s an average of only 3.2 per carry. However, he did make a big play (43 yards) in the passing game.

Interestingly enough, Payton also had exactly 61 yards rushing in Super Bowl XX.

The Illini got in done, in a stadium that was about 60% empty, but about 80% clad in Illini colors, thanks to their D picking off Northwestern QB Cole Freeman four times, forcing five turnovers and scoring two touchdowns off those turnovers. The twin brother of Chase Brown, Illini defensive back Sydney Brown, had both a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown.

Or as the kids like it call these days, a “scoop and a score” and a “pick-six.” The Illini lead the nation interceptions and boast a a very stellar ball-hawking secondary. So when they went up against a QB who the third choice on a 1-11 team was, well, you knew this was going to happen.

Freeman was so awful today that NU coach Pat Fitzgerald hooked him for the 4th choice QB, Jack Lausch. After a disastrous season, their third very down campaign in the last four years, Northwestern has some house cleaning to do.

For Illinois, they finish 8-4 and hoping for a bowl game in Tampa or Orlando maybe. Perhaps Nashville is more likely though. Purdue fell behind to arch-rival Indiana early on today, but rallied in the second half to clinch the Big Ten West title. Had Indiana won, the Illini would have been division champs, and set to face Michigan in Indianapolis next weekend.

We’ll be back to update the final stats and numbers. Plus add in postgame quotes from players and coaches on both sides.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

