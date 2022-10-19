18 Illinois Fighting Illini: Current Bowl Game Projections

Your #18 Illinois Fighting Illini are now in the driver’s seat to win the Big ten West. Actually, they’re the favorite to represent the division in Indianapolis, during the first weekend of December, as they boast the nation’s leading rusher in Chase Brown and the country’s number one scoring defense. More on that elite, but no name defense here. More on the Heisman chops of Brown over at this link.

This past weekend also means that the Illini have beaten Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 1989.

For the Illini bowl game history go here. For the current whereabouts of all living Illini head coaches go here.

And with that in mind, this year is going to see Illini football going bowling! With that in mind, let’s look at the bowl game projections.

Athlon– Reliaquest Bowl (WTF is that?! oh right, this is what the Outback Bowl is called now) vs. Kentucky

24/7 Sports– Pinstripe Bowl vs Pittsburgh

Sports Illustrated– Citrus Bowl vs Ole Miss

ESPN- hidden by paywall

CBS– Music City Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Action Network– Reliaquest Bowl vs Kentucky

College Football News– the same thing as above

Can’t help but think of the words of Starship right now, but we’ll paraphrase them now. “Someone’s always playing, corporate bowl games. Who cares they’re always changing, corporate bowl game names.”

I don’t know if we did indeed build this city with rock n roll as the construction materials. But I do know Bret Bielema built this program on defense and a running attack.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories