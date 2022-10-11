24 Illinois Fighting Illini: Current Bowl Game Projections

Your Illinois Fighting Illini are now nationally ranked for the first time since Oct 16, 2011. This ends a drought of 178 polls, and it comes the week after Kansas handed the ignominious title of Power 5 conference team with the longest streak of being unranked to Illinois.

Well, that’s ancient history now, as the blue and orange achieved a very, let’s say pragmatic, 9-6 win over Iowa last Saturday night. It is the first time since 2011 that the Fighting Illini have won at least five of their opening six games.

This past weekend also means that the Illini have beaten Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 1989.

And with that in mind, this year is going to see Illini football going bowling! With that in mind, let’s look at the bowl game projections.

Athlon– Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky

24/7 Sports– Pinstripe Bowl vs Pittsbugh

Sports Illustrated– Citrus Bowl vs Ole Miss

ESPN- hidden by paywall

CBS– Pinstripe Bowl vs. Florida State

Action Network– Reliaquest Bowl (WTF is that?!) vs Kentucky

College Football News– the same thing as above

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories