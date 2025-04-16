We are now in an era where the college basketball offseason news cycle mirrors the summer transfer window in European football/soccer (we do actually need to cover FC Barcelona in this edition). Even when there is no actual news, there is still plenty of transfer rumors/talk/speculation and conjecture. It’s a natural consequence given the rise of NIL budgets, and a NCAA transfer portal with basically, little to no regulation at all.

And given how transfer heavy the Illini basketball roster has been in recent seasons, you knew they would be one of the most talked about college hoops programs in the nation this offseason.

Maybe Illini basketball and the American college recruiting publications are like Manchester United and the British tabloids– there is always a lot of discussion of who is/might be coming and going.

Illini Basketball Roster Situation

Incoming: Zvonimir Ivisic (from Arkansas), David Mirkovic (played pro ball in Montenegro the past two years)

Outgoing: Morez Johnson Jr. (Exclusive with the now Michigan man here), Tre White (Kansas)

Staying: Kylan Boswell, Ty Rodgers, Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic

Missed on: Josh Dix (Iowa to Creighton)

In Total Limbo (NCAA Waiver Situation): Ben Humrichous

Declared for Draft: Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley

Jamir Watkins

This Illini basketball program is in the running, reportedly, for the Florida State shooting guard/small forward. Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman claimed earlier today that it’s down to the Illini and the two Commonwealth Cup programs, Louisville and Kentucky. Illinois had the second highest NIL budget in the Big Ten this past year, behind only Indiana, so they have the resources to outbid the competition.

Plus Watkins was reportedly recruited by the Illini basketball staff last offseason, as they see him as a potential Terrence Shannon Jr. type.

We’ve covered Jackson already, in the exclusive interview that we conducted with him. While Jackson will almost certainly stay close to home and go to St. John’s, you never know. You just never know. The Illini have been in contact with Ian Jackson, and Brad Underwood has shown that he can “get dudes.” This is especially true during the off-seasons when Orlando Antigua has been/is on his staff.

As is obviously the case right now. Plus this 5-star, blue chip recruit coming out of high school slots right in to the top position of need on this Illini basketball roster.

Dame Sarr

Going back to the FC Barcelona well here, maybe. Maybe KJ’s connections to the club might give Illinois an advantage over the other two potential suitors. Once again Kentucky is in the mix, but the other competitor this time is BYU. Unlike with Watkins, it’s not another team but instead the NBA Draft that is the biggest competition here.

6-8 and with high shooting percentages (both FG and from distance), no wonder he’s in high demand. If there is one thing this past season’s Illini basketball team lacked, it’s somebody with a good 3-pt shooting percentage.

Other Illini Basketball Transfer Targets to Keep an Eye On

The Locked on Illini podcast, which does a fine job producing content everyday, listed two more players that the Illini could soon add to their roster: Cedric Coward, guard Washington St (from Eastern Washington). and Jemel Jones, a Chicago native, who entered the portal after playing for Cal-St. Bakersfield.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

