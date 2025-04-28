One thing about transfer narratives- they can become protracted quite easily. It does not take long for transfer rumors to become full grown transfer sagas, due to the tediousness that often ensues with the media coverage of it all. Andrej Stojakovic is doing the right thing in taking his time to decide on his future- whether it be with the Illini basketball program, or somewhere else.

Current Illini Basketball Roster Situation

Inbound: Zvonimir Ivisic (from Arkansas), David Mirkovic (pro ball in Montenegro), Mihailo Petrovic (Mega Superbet, Adriatic League)

Outbound: Morez Johnson Jr. (Exclusive with the now Michigan man here), Tre White (Kansas), Dra Gibbs-Lawthorn (UNLV)

Staying put: Kylan Boswell, Ty Rodgers, Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic

In Limbo (NCAA Waiver): Ben Humrichous

Graduated: Keaton Kutcher

Entered Draft: Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley

The Cal wing is not dragging this decision out, at all. It only feels like it’s taking a long while, because we live in the era of instant gratification, where smartphones and social media hacked all our brains and eroded our attention spans.

Welcome to the fourth edition of Illini basketball transfer talk, where we’ll also cover one narrative that has reached closure-

Adam Miller and another narrative that has room left to run yet- Jamir Watkins.

Again, it may seem like this situation might be taking awhile, but that’s only in virtual internet pseudo-world. In the real world, Stojakovic has to make the right call for his best interests, and that takes time. It’s only April! There are reports that Illinois are the favorites to land him, so just take those with a grain of salt, and roll with it, at least for now.

According to SI, a decision is coming this week, and it’s down to Illinois, North Carolina and Cal’s arch-rival Stanford of all places.

Of all the names being linked to the Illini basketball program this silly season, he is the best fit, and vice versa.

This was an Illini basketball transfer narrative that had been dragging along for awhile, so you kind of knew it wasn’t going to end with Miller making a return to Champaign. He has committed now to Gonzaga, and honestly, it’s a great fit for him. You can cue up all the dating and relationship cliches to describe this situation.

If you have to ask yourself over and over if it’s a good fit…it’s not. If it didn’t work out last time…it probably won’t this time.

You know that disco soul song “The Second Time Around” by Shalamar?

Sorry, the lyrics just don’t apply here. There will be no, as Peaches & Herb sang “reunited, and it feels so good” going on. FanSided has more.

Another player that would be a great fit if he actually comes, Brad Underwood and his staff have been after this guy for a long time.

This is a transfer narrative that is starting to feel a tiny bit like…..David de Gea leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid 2014-16, a transfer that didn’t actually happen, because it collapsed in the 11th hour on 2015 summer transfer window deadline day due to paperwork confusion.

Yes, I know that is an extremely specific (and now kind of old) reference that not many of you will be appreciate, but for the few of you that do, BOOM!

Last Word on Sports has more on Watkins’ three finalists, Illinois, Kentucky and Louisville.

Watch this space Illini basketball fans.

