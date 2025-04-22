Illini Basketball Transfer Talk: Mihailo Petrovic, Andrej Stojakovic

As we joked in both edition one and edition two of Illinois Fighting Illini Basketball Transfer Talk, covering NCAA basketball in the offseason has a very European feel these days. By that we mean transfer portal developments occur in a story arc that is similar to the British tabloids covering European soccer players. But now more of the players themselves are Euro, as the Illini basketball roster continues its Balkan makeover. We’ll cover that today, with the commitment of Mihailo Petrovic, and the official visit of Andrej Stojakovic.

Yes, we’re all making the same joke right now: “This is Illinoisic Fightingic Illinic Basketballic.” Or you could just say “Illinois Basketball: The Adriatic Sea’s Big Ten Team!”

Current Illini Basketball Roster Situation

Incoming: Zvonimir Ivisic (from Arkansas), David Mirkovic (pro ball in Montenegro), Mihailo Petrovic (Mega Superbet, Adriatic League)

Outgoing: Morez Johnson Jr. (Exclusive with the now Michigan man here), Tre White (Kansas), Dra Gibbs-Lawthorn (UNLV)

Staying: Kylan Boswell, Ty Rodgers, Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic

In Total Limbo (NCAA Waiver Situation): Ben Humrichous

Declared for Draft: Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley

Where Riley and KJ could go: Latest NBA Mock Draft

Illini Basketball Transfer Talk: Ian Jackson, Jamir Watkins, Dame Sarr Adam Miller Andrej Stojakovic

Mihailo Petrovic

According to multiple outlets, Petrovic, 22, has committed to Illini, after playing for Mega Super Bet, where he averages 14.3 points and 7.3 assists, which are both good for third overall in the Adriatic League this season. In fact, he’s MVP of the Adriatic League, where he displayed a level of dominance, from the point guard position, which is exactly what this team needs.

Kylan Boswell can run the point no problem, but allowing him to play off the ball provides another element to the Illini offense.

Petrovic, who also plays for the Serbian national team, is 6’3″ so he brings good size, in addition to experience. And if there is one thing this Illini basketball team needs, it’s to “get old,” and Brad Underwood would be the first to tell you that.

This is a great get for the program! The Daily Illini has more.

More good news for Illini basketball fans- the orange and blue are reportedly the favorite to land Stojakovic, according to 24/7 Sports. The phrase they used is “the team to beat.” The son of Sacramento Kings legend and two time NBA Three-point shooting competition champ Peja Stojakovic, is the #34 overall player and #7 small forward in the portal this offseason.

He hasn’t ruled out a return to Cal, and he’s also been linked to the likes of North Carolina and Gonzaga, among others. This is a transfer narrative that could become a transfer saga, before all is said and done. But Stojakovic could you become the new Illinois starting three, and with it, the new alpha dog.

He could be for the 2025-26 team what KJ was for the 2024-25 team. And if that’s the case, he’ll be worth the wait.

