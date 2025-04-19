Illini Basketball Transfer Talk: Andrej Stojakovic, Adam Miller

With the college basketball season now concluded, we’re fully into the “silly season” now. The Wild, Wild West that is the deregulated, laisez-faire NCAA transfer portal has turned coverage of the men’s college basketball offseason into a free for all. In today’s edition of Illini Basketball Transfer Talk, we’ll cover Adam Miller and Andrej Stojakovic.

These days, keeping up with all the college hoops transfer rumors kind of feels like the coverage of European soccer player transfer narratives, in British tabloid publications like the Daily Mail, Sunday Mirror, The Express etc.

Notice we didn’t say The Sun, however. Because you have to maintain standards and integrity, and as we’ve seen countless times, over the course of many decades, Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun has absolutely none.

Current Illini Basketball Roster Situation

Incoming: Zvonimir Ivisic (from Arkansas), David Mirkovic (played pro ball in Montenegro the past two years)

Outgoing: Morez Johnson Jr. (Exclusive with the now Michigan man here), Tre White (Kansas), Dra Gibbs-Lawthorn (UNLV)

Staying: Kylan Boswell, Ty Rodgers, Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic

Missed on: Josh Dix (Iowa to Creighton)

In Total Limbo (NCAA Waiver Situation): Ben Humrichous

Declared for Draft: Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley

Andrej Stojakovic puts up a career-high against Stanford: 37 PTS | 13-22 FG | 4-7 3PT | 5 REB pic.twitter.com/ODtk96csQx — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 13, 2025

Andrej Stojakovic

It’s impossible to say Andre Stojakovic, and not mention that his father is Peja Stojakovic, three-time NBA All-Star and 2004 All-NBA second team member. But, as Hemingway wrote, the son also rises, with Stojakovic among the top forwards currently in the portal.

He officially entered it on Thursday, as Stojakovic’s agent relayed the news to ESPN.

There will be no shortage of suitors, to say the least.

The 6-foot-7 second generation star, who averaged 17.9 points for the Cal Golden Bears last season, has made it clear that he isn’t interested in testing the NBA Draft waters this offseason.

This Illini basketball team has two starting spots to fill on the wing, and Stojakovic could easily be the first choice at the three, or maybe even a stretch four.

Unfortunately, his three point-shooting percentage is 31.8, and that is the last thing Illinois needs right now. It would be nice to have some shooters north of 38%, or at least 36% as this team has plenty of sub 32% 3-pt shooters already.

However, Stojakovic brings such a strong and varied skill set, Brad Underwood’s program would hit an absolute home run if they sign him. No word yet if there has been any contact, let alone any discussion of a potential deal.

Adam Miller

Cue up all the cliches about going back to your ex. There is a reason that ten zillion pop songs have been written about this concept. Just think “better the devil you know” and all the phrases and metaphors that are some variant of that. A former prep Illinois Mr. Basketball and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, he signed with Illinois in 2020, coming out of high school as a highly heralded four-star recruit.

After playing a significant role, as a freshman, on an Illini basketball team that earned a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, he bailed for LSU. That wasn’t right the fit either, so then he transferred again, this time to Arizona State.

Apparently, that isn’t the right place for him either, as he’s now back in the portal again.

However, transferring three times isn’t uncommon anymore. Guys like former Illini basketball players Jalen Coleman-Lands (four different teams, exclusive with JCL here) and Skyy Clark (four different teams so far, and three different high schools as well) are actually becoming more commonplace.

Miller coming back to the Illini basketball program would make sense for both sides, and there is reportedly mutual interest. However, again, the shooting percentages here, “not great Bob, not great.”

Who knows though, maybe next year will be different?

Maybe the coaching staff can use this offseason to figure out what’s gone wrong with the 3-pt shooting percentages of several Illini basketball players and come correct next season? Watch this space.

